DAL needs work after Week 4 win to contend for SB
DPS highlights CeeDee Lamb's performance vs. the Giants while examining the Cowboys' lackluster run game and questioning if Dallas is a true Super Bowl contender.
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 4 matchups with the highest spreads, including the Saints covering vs. the Falcons and a ride-or-die parlay with Kyler Murray.
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview some of the highest scoring matchups of Week 4, including Commanders-Cardinals, Bengals-Panthers and Bills-Ravens.
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Denny Carter joins Happy Hour to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want managers to know, including the strong play of Raiders WR Tre Tucker, Rams WR Tutu Atwell and Seahawks TE Noah Fant.
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 4 of the NFL season, including Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) and Panthers WR Diontae Johnson (groin).
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher recap the fantasy implications of the Cowboys Week 4 TNF win over the Giants, including CeeDee Lamb's strong play in an otherwise "one-dimensional" Dallas offense.
Williams and the Bears offense a work in progress
Mark Sanchez discusses the Cowboys and whether or not they're Super Bowl contenders, how defense is dictating how NFL offense is being played, why it's a work in progress for Caleb Williams and the Bears, and more.
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison review key storylines for the Bills and Ravens ahead of their highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend.
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
After Micah Parsons suffered an ankle injury against the Giants on Thursday, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison evaluate how his eventual contract could be impacted by injury history.
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns
PFT revisits the Cowboys' choice to not sign Derrick Henry this offseason and Saquon Barkley's exit from the Giants after both team's run games left much to be desired in Week 4.
McCarthy needed to call timeout before late FG
PFT examines Mike McCarthy's decision to not call a timeout before Brandon Aubrey's rare miss on Thursday, explaining why it could have spelled doom for Dallas.
Harrison: Nabers is the best WR from 2024 draft
Fresh off Malik Nabers' impressive performance vs. the Cowboys, Rodney Harrison says the Giants' rookie already looks like the best wide receiver from the 2024 NFL Draft class.