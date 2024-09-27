 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dillon Gabriel Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats
2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Evan Beck wins U.S. Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and U.S. Open
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_240927.jpg
Milroe will have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Georgia
nbc_dps_bobnightengaleinterview_240927.jpg
How will A’s bring free agents to Sacramento?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dillon Gabriel Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats
2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Evan Beck wins U.S. Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and U.S. Open
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_240927.jpg
Milroe will have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Georgia
nbc_dps_bobnightengaleinterview_240927.jpg
How will A’s bring free agents to Sacramento?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

DAL needs work after Week 4 win to contend for SB

September 27, 2024 02:29 PM
DPS highlights CeeDee Lamb's performance vs. the Giants while examining the Cowboys' lackluster run game and questioning if Dallas is a true Super Bowl contender.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_dkhighspread_240927.jpg
3:56
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
11:47
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
5:03
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
9:37
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
17:19
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_dps_marksanchez_240927.jpg
14:57
Williams and the Bears offense a work in progress
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
2:40
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
6:26
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
12:57
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aubreymiss_240927.jpg
2:58
McCarthy needed to call timeout before late FG
Now Playing
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240927.jpg
4:05
Harrison: Nabers is the best WR from 2024 draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240927.jpg
6:48
Cowboys can ‘toughen up mentally’ after Week 4 win
Now Playing