Cowboys respond in 62 seconds to take back lead

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 4
Nic Bodiford
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Course setup not the only mistake for captain Keegan Bradley in U.S. Ryder Cup defeat
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Blue Jays cap turnaround from worst to first by holding off Yankees to win seventh AL East crown
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 4
Nic Bodiford
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Course setup not the only mistake for captain Keegan Bradley in U.S. Ryder Cup defeat
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Blue Jays cap turnaround from worst to first by holding off Yankees to win seventh AL East crown
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more leading up to Packers vs. Cowboys on SNF!
Close
Watch Now
Cowboys respond in 62 seconds to take back lead
September 29, 2025 12:22 AM
Dak Prescott finds George Pickens down the sideline who runs it into the end zone to put the Cowboys ahead 37-34 late in the fourth quarter against the Packers.
Related Videos
04:13
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
45
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
01:04
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
07:05
Giants beat Chargers in Dart’s first start
01:40
Analyzing Colts as bet to win AFC South
05:34
Speed Round: Week 4 fill in the blank
02:47
Eagles ‘win ugly’ vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
02:11
Rams hand Colts first loss of season
03:01
How concerning is Ravens’ 1-3 start?
44
Bad Bunny to perform Super Bowl LX halftime show
52
Prescott finds Pickens for go-ahead TD before half
24
Florio hearing ‘crickets’ about Lamar’s hamstring
56
Cowboys tally two off blocked extra-point attempt
44
Doubs leaps up for first TD of night vs. Cowboys
04:44
Jones on trading Parsons: ‘I like the numbers’
01:01
NFL Week 4 injury updates: Alt, Nabers
02:08
DAL cheerleaders teach Kauf ‘Thunderstruck’ dance
03:00
FNIA FaceTime: Dart shut noise out ahead of Week 4
17
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
48
Dart: First win as starter is ‘a special one’
23
Penix: Falcons ‘showed true maturity’ in Week 4
05:17
NFL Week 4 Fantasy Last Call: Who will have more?
03:46
Rather take Golden or Young prop bet in Week 4?
09:06
Williams, Lawrence among best prop bets for QBs
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
Latest Clips
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
22:29
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 3 Sunday Singles
03:46
Smith flips at Kansas after wild wall ride
02:42
Lowry steps up for Europeans during Ryder Cup
04:22
Europe lifts Ryder Cup trophy, basks in cheers
02:04
Lowry’s critical putt retains Ryder Cup for Europe
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
11:29
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 3
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
11:50
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 4
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue