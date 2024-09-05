 Skip navigation
Top News

Iowa v Iowa State
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Will a Cinderella team impact NASCAR Cup playoffs? A look at the possibilities
The Genesis Scottish Open
Ranking all 39 events of 2024 PGA Tour season, based on how compelling they were

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_loveqb_240905.jpg
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
nbc_ffhh_jameson_24095.jpg
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_240905.jpg
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Iowa v Iowa State
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Will a Cinderella team impact NASCAR Cup playoffs? A look at the possibilities
The Genesis Scottish Open
Ranking all 39 events of 2024 PGA Tour season, based on how compelling they were

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_loveqb_240905.jpg
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
nbc_ffhh_jameson_24095.jpg
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_240905.jpg
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Le Batard: Cowboys' success is 'smoke and mirrors'

September 5, 2024 12:44 PM
Dan Le Batard discusses the state of the Dallas Cowboys under Jerry Jones' leadership, and details their struggles to find success on the field despite their popularity.
nbc_ffhh_loveqb_240905.jpg
8:06
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
nbc_ffhh_jameson_24095.jpg
4:37
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_240905.jpg
5:27
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
nbc_ffhh_drafkings_240905.jpg
4:00
FFHH likes Henry, Rice overs in Ravens-Chiefs
nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
2:06
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
2:39
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
2:08
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
3:42
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
nbc_simms_texatcolts_240905.jpg
2:12
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_240905.jpg
6:10
Aiyuk, Hopkins may fall flat in Week 1
nbc_simms_bestbets_240905.jpg
3:00
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
nbc_simms_jetsniners_240905.jpg
2:42
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
