Le Batard: Cowboys' success is 'smoke and mirrors'
Dan Le Batard discusses the state of the Dallas Cowboys under Jerry Jones' leadership, and details their struggles to find success on the field despite their popularity.
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love are among the signal-callers Matthew Berry loves for Week 1, but Brock Purdy doesn’t elicit the same reaction
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
Matthew Berry puts together a group of flex picks to turn to if you’re in need during Week 1 of the NFL season.
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
Matthew Berry expects two big-name quarterbacks to come up short of fantasy expectations in Week 1.
FFHH likes Henry, Rice overs in Ravens-Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers all expect players to go over stat projections provided by DraftKings for the opener between the Ravens and Chiefs.
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they're picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the New England Patriots despite being "notoriously slow starters."
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he's picking the Jaguars over the Dolphins this Sunday in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Mike Florio and Chris Simms predict how Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' debut will unravel against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season.
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine the Arizona Cardinals' chances to upset the Buffalo Bills this Sunday to kickoff Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to an AFC South clash between the Texans and the Colts in Week 1, where CJ Stroud will aim to start his second season with a statement win.
Aiyuk, Hopkins may fall flat in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk and DeAndre Hopkins are among the pass catchers on Matthew Berry’s Week 1 Hate list.
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 1 and explain why they are banking on the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers to win out to open the season.