 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Throw rankings out window as Trevor Gutschewski meets Tyler Watts in U.S. Junior final
Austin Hays
Phillies deal OF Pache, RP Domínguez to Baltimore for 2023 All-Star OF Hays
Devin Williams
Brewers hopeful that closer Devin Williams could make his 2024 debut ‘in the next few days’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
nbc_golf_olygolf_240726.jpg
Lowry: Bearing Ireland’s flag is a ‘huge honor’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Throw rankings out window as Trevor Gutschewski meets Tyler Watts in U.S. Junior final
Austin Hays
Phillies deal OF Pache, RP Domínguez to Baltimore for 2023 All-Star OF Hays
Devin Williams
Brewers hopeful that closer Devin Williams could make his 2024 debut ‘in the next few days’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
nbc_golf_olygolf_240726.jpg
Lowry: Bearing Ireland’s flag is a ‘huge honor’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Biggest unanswered questions surrounding Cowboys

July 26, 2024 03:11 PM
As Dallas Cowboys begin training camp, Dan Patrick dissects the latest buzz surrounding the team, including contract situations with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Mike McCarthy, Micah Parsons and more.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
9:00
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
2:55
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
15:27
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?
Now Playing
GettyImages-1436007196.jpg
6:06
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_rosstuckerint_240726.jpg
14:54
Tucker: Prescott’s deal hinges on playoff success
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
4:19
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
4:33
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
Now Playing
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
19:52
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_williams_240725.jpg
4:07
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundaynight_240725.jpg
6:19
NFL files brief attacking Sunday Ticket verdict
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_240725.jpg
6:50
Florio: Jets overhyped Rodgers’ Egypt trip
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
3:26
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
Now Playing