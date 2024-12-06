 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 - Day Two
Back-to-back doubles drop Max Homa two off lead in South Africa
Dillon Gabriel Dan Lanning
Pride, bragging rights and more than $115M at stake when final college playoff rankings come out
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Why some players won’t get any Official World Golf Ranking points at the Hero World Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 - Day Two
Back-to-back doubles drop Max Homa two off lead in South Africa
Dillon Gabriel Dan Lanning
Pride, bragging rights and more than $115M at stake when final college playoff rankings come out
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Why some players won’t get any Official World Golf Ranking points at the Hero World Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Campbell's belief fueling 'resilient' Lions

December 6, 2024 11:17 AM
Ross Tucker joins Dan Patrick to break down the Lions' Week 14 win over the Packers, discussing Dan Campbell's fourth down philosophy and how Detroit is playing some of the best football in the NFL.
Up Next
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
2:25
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
4:09
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
3:35
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_241206.jpg
5:19
PFT Draft: Week 14 Show Me Something
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsdolphins_241206.jpg
12:28
Tua ‘reluctantly’ recognizes he must play safer
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefschargers_241206.jpg
2:19
Harbaugh will make sure to give Chiefs a ‘fight’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
3:09
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packers_241206.jpg
5:07
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_241206.jpg
7:41
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionswinstreak_241206.jpg
4:34
Campbell instills confidence during win streak
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsfourthdown_241206.jpg
14:25
‘No brainer’ for DET to go for it on fourth down
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241206.jpg
18:17
Lions played unselfish, gutsy in win vs. Packers
Now Playing