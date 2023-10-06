Watch Now
Dan Patrick remembers Hall of Famer Dick Butkus
Dan Patrick shares his memories of Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Famer, Dick Butkus, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.
Up Next
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down which Chiefs receivers are potentially viable against the Chiefs and the expectations for Dallas Goedert and Calvin Ridley in Week 5.
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
Matthew Berry offers his guidelines on the art of trade negotiation in fantasy football before he, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer one candidate each to buy and one to sell.
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both pitch favorites covering their big spreads (per DraftKings Sportsbook) for Matthew Berry to pick between.
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Justin Fields and D.J. Moore rewarded fantasy owners who stuck with them against on Thursday, but Matthew Berry is directing his attention to his disappointing Commanders.
Bears have to answer QB ‘question’ in offseason
Bears have to answer QB 'question' in offseason
DPS gives their reactions on the Bears first win of the season over the Commanders, Chicago's game plan for Justin Fields and what's next for the team's quarterback situation.
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss who they need to see something out of in Week 5 including Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Falcons QB Desmond Ridder and more.
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Mike Florio and Peter King review the latest on Jonathan Taylor's return to the Colts and share why they believe the star RB is backed into a corner with his demands.
Jets are ‘done’ if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Jets are 'done' if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Sunday’s clash between the Jets and Broncos, explaining why it’s critical to New York’s season-long hopes and an important game for OC Nathaniel Hackett.
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 5 underdogs: Texans
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 5 underdogs: Texans
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into several underdog picks they like for Week 5, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of this weekend's action.
Giants have ‘herculean task’ against Dolphins
Giants have 'herculean task' against Dolphins
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Week 5's Chiefs-Vikings and Giants-Dolphins matchups, detailing why they expect Kansas City to find it's offensive groove and why New York could face have another rough day.
Prescott must step up with big test against 49ers
Prescott must step up with big test against 49ers
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football clash, highlighting Dak Prescott’s huge opportunity and Brock Purdy’s outlook against a fearsome defense.