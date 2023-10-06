 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawtm_worlds_bilesfloor.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
MLB: SEP 21 Giants at Dodgers
National League Division Series Best Bets: Braves vs Phillies, Dodgers vs DBacks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_231006.jpg
Votto: ‘I want to play at least one more year’
Charlotte_Roval__896404.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231006.jpg
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawtm_worlds_bilesfloor.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
MLB: SEP 21 Giants at Dodgers
National League Division Series Best Bets: Braves vs Phillies, Dodgers vs DBacks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_231006.jpg
Votto: ‘I want to play at least one more year’
Charlotte_Roval__896404.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231006.jpg
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dan Patrick remembers Hall of Famer Dick Butkus

October 6, 2023 02:31 PM
Dan Patrick shares his memories of Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Famer, Dick Butkus, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231006.jpg
10:13
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_buyandsell_231006.jpg
16:47
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231006.jpg
4:21
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bearscommandreax_231006.jpg
14:41
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tnfreax_231006.jpg
2:30
Bears have to answer QB ‘question’ in offseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_231006.jpg
6:50
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylor_231006.jpg
4:59
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_231006.jpg
7:21
Jets are ‘done’ if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dog_231006.jpg
3:24
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 5 underdogs: Texans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kcminnygmia_231006.jpg
6:55
Giants have ‘herculean task’ against Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cow49e_231006.jpg
15:58
Prescott must step up with big test against 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_butkus_231006.jpg
15:27
Hall of Famer, Bears legend Butkus dies at 80
Now Playing