Rizzi: 'Preparation' was key to Week 10 victory
New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi says the team's preparation and buy-in throughout the week was why they were able to pull out a victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
What the future holds for Daboll, Jones
Mike Florio explains why the Giants eventually could bench Daniel Jones to ensure he doesn’t get injured and affect things financially, as well as discuss Brian Daboll’s outlook in New York.
Purdy: We finished 'as a team at the end'
Brock Purdy unpacks how the team was able to overcome some "special teams mishaps" and why he never doubted Jake Moody when it mattered most.
Reid is 'going to enjoy' walk-off blocked kick win
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to the team's walk-off blocked field goal against the Denver Broncos and how they're going to enjoy it before preparing for the Buffalo Bills.
Kittle FaceTimes Simms to detail McCaffrey's aura
Chris Simms calls up George Kittle to unpack the special attributes Christian McCaffrey brings to the field, talk through the mentality he had on his TD that wasn't even supposed to go to him and more.
Lions-Texans SNF player props: St. Brown, Stroud
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal their favorite DraftKings Sportsbook player prop bets for the Week 10 NFL slate, with looks at C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, and Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday Night Football.
Goff, Hurts lead NFL Week 10 predictions
Fantasy Football Pregame runs through their bold predictions for the Week 10 slate, including Jalen Hurts vs. the Cowboys, Jared Goff vs. the Texans in Sunday Night Football, and more.
Film room analysis with Texans' Ryans on Stroud
Tony Dungy catches up with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans about his connection with C.J. Stroud and more before diving into their preparations for the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
Ryans, Texans rally behind Stroud's leadership
Tony Dungy sits down with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans ahead of Week 10, reflecting on C.J. Stroud's growth, why Houston emphasizes character in its locker room, and more.
This Herbert prop bet is an enticing play
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Justin Herbert throwing over 226.5 passing yards in a Sunday afternoon battle against the Titans.
Should you buy, sell or hold on Hill?
The FFHH crew previews Week 10, highlighting three exciting matchups, including a Monday Night Football battle between Tyreek Hill’s Miami Dolphins and Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams.
Hill, Jones are Week 10 fantasy sleeper plays
Denny Carter joins Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew to share what mainstream media does not want you to know, including some interesting facts about Taysom Hill and Daniel Jones.