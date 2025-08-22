 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Shane Bieber set for Blue Jays debut, Austin Riley’s season is over
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Scottie Scheffler in familiar position entering weekend at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Tour Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal3_250822.jpg
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Shane Bieber set for Blue Jays debut, Austin Riley’s season is over
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Scottie Scheffler in familiar position entering weekend at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Tour Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal3_250822.jpg
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense

August 22, 2025 02:05 PM
Denny Carter breaks down the trade by the Denver Broncos sending wide receiver Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints and the ramifications for both teams.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_afcwestv2_250822.jpg
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
nbc_FFHH_SalaryCapTips_250822.jpg
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_valemooretrade_250822.jpg
05:08
‘Wait and see’ in fantasy post-Vele, Moore trades
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250822.jpg
01:28
AFC East Champion odds: Can anyone stop the Bills?
nbc_ffhh_thielen_250822.jpg
04:39
Thielen would get fantasy boost if traded to MIN
nbc_FFHH_JCM_250822.jpg
09:59
Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy hype is ‘out of control’
nbc_ffhh_brjtrade_250822.jpg
03:31
Robinson Jr. trade helps ‘preserve’ CMC’s health
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250822.jpg
01:54
Rams’ Stafford practicing is good news for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_godwinegbuka_250822.jpg
04:45
Bucs’ Egbuka gaining fantasy steam with Godwin out
nbc_FFHH_PlayerValues_250822.jpg
07:48
How to assess player values in salary cap drafts
nbc_ffhh_proscons_250822.jpg
02:53
Pros, cons of fantasy football salary cap drafts
nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
11:34
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
04:19
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
04:42
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA
nbc_pft_cowboysdoc_250822.jpg
09:01
Cowboys’ documentary is like a ‘time capsule’
nbc_pft_parsonsscrubbingsocials_250822.jpg
06:42
Parsons scrubs Cowboys references off social media
nbc_pft_jonesalarycap_250822.jpg
04:56
How salary cap factors in Jones-Parsons situation
nbc_pft_harmoninjury_250822.jpg
02:08
Harmon carted off in Steelers’ preseason finale
nbc_pft_dakparsonscomp_250822.jpg
07:03
Jones compares Parsons to Dak’s previous situation
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250822.jpg
10:34
Evaluating how many QBs Giants should keep
nbc_pft_parsonsdeclinetoplay_250822.jpg
04:00
Will Parsons decline to play without a new deal?
nbc_pft_jonescallout_250822.jpg
08:30
Jones calls out Parsons’ agent on Irvin podcast
nbc_pft_stafford_250822.jpg
08:13
Stafford’s ‘ominous’ injury isn’t going anywhere
nbc_pft_jonesembarrassment_250822.jpg
12:39
Florio: Jones handling Parsons is ‘embarrassment’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
01:42
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
fields_ffhhh.jpg
04:40
What makes Jets’ Fields a ‘top 10' fantasy QB?
nbc_ffhh_dk_metcalf_250821.jpg
02:17
Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepcs1_250821.jpg
05:40
London among WRs in fantasy with ‘highest floors’
nbc_ffhh_rb_cook_250821.jpg
07:55
Can Bills’ Cook keep up TD efficiency in 2025?
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250821.jpg
02:06
Can Fins’ Tua have a bounce-back year in fantasy?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
01:08
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
01:08
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whgoal1_250822.jpg
01:28
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_dls_davedameshek_250822.jpg
11:32
Dameshek: Don’t be ‘overly optimistic’ for Rodgers
nbc_dls_jameisdiscussion_250822.jpg
15:04
Winston’s personality makes him ‘one of one’
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_robinson49ers_250822.jpg
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
nbc_dps_edwerderinterview_250822.jpg
12:13
Werder: Cowboys doc is legacy piece for Jones
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
02:04
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_bte_usopenquarters_250822.jpg
01:53
Fritz and Osaka strong bets for U.S Open quarters
sales_nas_creditone_daytona_250821.jpg
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
USATSI_26709064.jpg
07:17
Young: Rodgers will have a very good season
nbc_roto_stanfordhawaii_250822.jpg
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
nbc_dps_steveyoungjerryjones_250822.jpg
04:39
Young: Jones causes ‘weird dynamic’ with Cowboys
nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
18:19
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
deegan.jpg
19:26
Deegan looks to wrap up 250 title at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
05:08
Riders jockey for playoff seeding at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250821.jpg
04:02
Jett Lawrence reveals what motivates him the most
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake