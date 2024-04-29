Watch Now
Did ATL blow it by not drafting Odunze vs. Penix?
If Rick Neuheisel was the general manager of the Falcons, he would have drafted Rome Odunze as another weapon for Kirk Cousins rather than Michael Penix Jr., as he decides the QB who has the right to be more upset.
