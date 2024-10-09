Watch Now
Did Saleh lobby Johnson to keep his job with Jets?
Dianna Russini shares what she's been hearing about the Jets organization following the firing of Robert Saleh and discusses the " deep loyalty" that Aaron Rodgers has to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss the potential dip in fantasy production that C.J. Stroud might have with Nico Collins sidelined on IR.
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher assess Najee Harris' lack of production and wonder if this week, against a Raiders defense that will be missing Christian Wilkins, is the week he breaks out.
Is Bigsby the better play than Etienne Jr.?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher evaluate the state of the Jacksonville Jaguars' backfield as Tank Bigsby continues to outperform Travis Etienne Jr.
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through the news that a settlement has been reached in Jim Trotter’s wrongful termination lawsuit.
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley how the Cowboys rose up eight spots, why the Falcons are in great shape at No. 8 and why the Texans and Commanders deserve to round out the top five.
Reyes ‘won’t be the last’ Chilean NFL player
Vikings tight end Sammis Reyes sits down with Mary Omatiga to discuss leaving Chile to play NCAA basketball, how he landed with the International Player Pathways program, being the first Chilean NFL player and much more.
Maye reportedly will start Week 6
Mike Florio and Michael Holley review the Patriots’ approach to Drake Maye and explain why they believe he is a better QB than Jacoby Brissett.
Johnson provides insight on Saleh firing
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through Woody Johnson’s explanation about firing Robert Saleh and explain why it seems like their best effort to try to make this decision look good.
Updated NFL win totals: WAS, MIN, CIN, NYJ
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on if they’ll take the over or under on updated NFL win totals for the Commanders, Vikings, Bengals and Jets.
Ulbrich to take a ‘hard look’ at everything
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine the right way to approach the Jets offense and why the Aaron Rodgers angle is the most important component he must consider.
Wilson has chance to take back the reins in Week 6
Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline why it’s a perfect opportunity for Russell Wilson to come back and get his legs under him in Week 6.