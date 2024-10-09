 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports seek injunction to run with charters during lawsuit
Wimbledon
Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with technology in break with tradition
Jannick Sinner
Sinner avenges Shanghai defeat to Shelton; Tsitsipas rants at umpire

Top Clips

nbc_nas_toyotascandega_241009.jpg
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
nbc_ffhh_collinsir_241009.jpg
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
nbc_ffhh_harrisstruggles_241009.jpg
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports seek injunction to run with charters during lawsuit
Wimbledon
Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with technology in break with tradition
Jannick Sinner
Sinner avenges Shanghai defeat to Shelton; Tsitsipas rants at umpire

Top Clips

nbc_nas_toyotascandega_241009.jpg
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
nbc_ffhh_collinsir_241009.jpg
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
nbc_ffhh_harrisstruggles_241009.jpg
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Did Saleh lobby Johnson to keep his job with Jets?

October 9, 2024 09:40 AM
Dianna Russini shares what she's been hearing about the Jets organization following the firing of Robert Saleh and discusses the " deep loyalty" that Aaron Rodgers has to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_collinsir_241009.jpg
4:47
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_harrisstruggles_241009.jpg
4:02
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_etiennebigsby_241009.jpg
3:12
Is Bigsby the better play than Etienne Jr.?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
3:27
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
2:57
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_reyesintv2_241008.jpg
19:32
Reyes ‘won’t be the last’ Chilean NFL player
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayestart_241009.jpg
2:55
Maye reportedly will start Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wjfiringsalehv2_241009.jpg
6:51
Johnson provides insight on Saleh firing
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wintotals_241009.jpg
6:04
Updated NFL win totals: WAS, MIN, CIN, NYJ
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241009.jpg
8:23
Ulbrich to take a ‘hard look’ at everything
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241009.jpg
3:51
Wilson has chance to take back the reins in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsnexthc_241007.jpg
20:11
Next permanent Jets head coach predictions
Now Playing