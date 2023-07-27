 Skip navigation
Top News

Blake Corum

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Michigan Wolverines
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Nick Itkin
Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_pgat_singhpresser_230727.jpg
Singh satisfied with Senior Open Round 1 showing
nbc_nas_75thrich1986_230725.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary 1986: Waltrip v. Earnhardt

Top News

Blake Corum

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Michigan Wolverines
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Nick Itkin
Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_pgat_singhpresser_230727.jpg
Singh satisfied with Senior Open Round 1 showing
nbc_nas_75thrich1986_230725.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary 1986: Waltrip v. Earnhardt

Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

July 27, 2023 02:36 PM
Dan Patrick discusses Aaron Rodgers' decision to rework his contract with the New York Jets and contemplates if the 10-time Pro-Bowler did so in an attempt to help his legacy.
nbc_dps_floriodiscussion_230727.jpg
17:19
Rodgers playing the long game with discount?
nbc_pft_irsaryrb_230727.jpg
4:13
Irsay labels RB complaints ‘inappropriate’
nbc_pft_grid_230727.jpg
6:41
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring KC, BAL, SF, DET
nbc_pft_macjonesfreshstart_230727.jpg
2:58
Jones, Belichick embrace fresh start with O’Brien
nbc_pft_jonescampbell_230727.jpg
4:53
Campbell calls Jones’ trash talk ‘disrespectful’
nbc_pft_hinessituation_230727.jpg
6:20
Analyzing financial consequences of Hines’ injury
nbc_pft_diggsotas_230727.jpg
6:47
Diggs dubs OTAs situation ‘water under the bridge’
nbc_pft_damarhamlinwelcome_230727.jpg
2:14
Hamlin receives warm welcome at training camp
nbc_pft_tua_230727.jpg
4:23
Tua acknowledges he must ‘work for’ extension
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_230727.jpg
6:54
Hill owns ‘bonehead mistake’ at Miami marina
nbc_pft_burrowdeal_230727.jpg
13:00
Burrow focused on deal being good for ‘everybody’
nbc_pft_lafleurloveexpectations_230727.jpg
5:30
Analyzing LaFleur’s expectations for Love
