 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ken Roczen on bike
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Cardinals acquire RHP Erick Fedde and OF Tommy Pham as part of a 3-team trade
GOLF-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Olympic men’s golf power rankings: Could it be a U.S. sweep of podium?

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ken Roczen on bike
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Cardinals acquire RHP Erick Fedde and OF Tommy Pham as part of a 3-team trade
GOLF-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Olympic men’s golf power rankings: Could it be a U.S. sweep of podium?

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Did the Dolphins make a mistake paying Tagovailoa?

July 29, 2024 02:05 PM
Dan Patrick shares his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love signing new deals with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, respectively.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
6:28
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
8:24
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
11:22
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_240729.jpg
21:17
PFT Mailbag: Fully guaranteed deal for Prescott?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mahomes_240729.jpg
6:23
Mahomes doesn’t feel underpaid after QB megadeals
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_love_240729.jpg
3:44
Breaking down Love’s new contract with Packers
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
9:00
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
2:55
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
15:27
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponthecowboys_240726.jpg
11:24
Biggest unanswered questions surrounding Cowboys
Now Playing
GettyImages-1436007196.jpg
6:06
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_rosstuckerint_240726.jpg
14:54
Tucker: Prescott’s deal hinges on playoff success
Now Playing