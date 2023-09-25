Watch Now
Dolphins play designs set them apart in the NFL
Dan Patrick has a conversation with NFL analyst Jason McCourty about the Miami Dolphins' dominating performance and the ails of the New York Jets.
Up Next
Cooper, LaPorta lead Week 3 fantasy standouts
Cooper, LaPorta lead Week 3 fantasy standouts
Matthew Berry reviews fantasy standouts from the Week 3 Sunday slate including Amari Cooper, Sam LaPorta, Jordan Love, Ken Walker and more.
Palmer on fantasy radars after Williams’ injury
Palmer on fantasy radars after Williams' injury
Matthew Berry reviews the fantasy fallout from Mike Williams’ injury, explaining why Josh Palmer is the priority pickup over rookie Quentin Johnston.
Achane’s fantasy stock surges after breakout game
Achane's fantasy stock surges after breakout game
Matthew Berry projects De’Von Achane’s fantasy outlook and usage moving forward after his monster Week 3 performance against the Broncos.
DraftKings’ most bet player props for MNF
DraftKings' most bet player props for MNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the most bet player props for Eagles vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Bengals MNF games.
Stevenson, Henry among Week 3 fantasy duds
Stevenson, Henry among Week 3 fantasy duds
Matthew Berry & Co. review the biggest fantasy letdown's from Week 3 action including Rhamondre Stevenson, Derrick Henry and more.
Moss is a ‘high-end RB2' while Taylor is out
Moss is a ‘high-end RB2' while Taylor is out
Matthew Berry reflects on the Colts and Ravens’ Week 3 meeting, reviewing notable performances from Zack Moss, Michael Pittman, Lamar Jackson and more.
Berry’s Texans-Jags notes: Dell, Stroud ascending
Berry's Texans-Jags notes: Dell, Stroud ascending
Matthew Berry reveals his top fantasy takeaways from Week 3’s Texans-Jags matchup, highlighting C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell’s relationship, concerns about Jacksonville’s offense and more.
Berry previews Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals
Berry previews Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew preview Monday night's Eagles-Buccaneers and Rams-Bengals matchups.
Herbert’s rebound fuels Chargers’ tight Week 3 win
Herbert's rebound fuels Chargers' tight Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at the Chargers' 28-24 victory over the Vikings in Week 3, analyzing Justin Herbert's rebound performance and where Minnesota goes after falling to 0-3.
Watson, defense lead Browns to lopsided Week 3 win
Watson, defense lead Browns to lopsided Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Browns and Titans matchup, detailing how Deshaun Watson rebounded and why Tennessee’s offense couldn’t figure out anything.
Steelers brought physicality in win over Raiders
Steelers brought physicality in win over Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Steelers and Raiders Sunday Night Football matchup from Week 3, examining the Steelers physicality and Raiders' woes.