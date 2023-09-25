 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: AUG 17 Preseason - Browns at Eagles
Devon Allen can join list of Olympians to play in NFL regular season game
nbc_cfb_gobig_ohsnd_230924.jpg
Things We Learned: In the past, Notre Dame was close. Now, the Irish might already be there.
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Cup, Xfinity playoff standings after Texas

Top Clips

DaleJr.JPG
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
nbc_nas_mmdriversintrouble_230925.jpg
Truex Jr, Reddick, Blaney, Busch struggle at Texas
nbc_nas_mmwilliambyronwin_230925.jpg
Byron’s first playoff win locks him in Round of 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: AUG 17 Preseason - Browns at Eagles
Devon Allen can join list of Olympians to play in NFL regular season game
nbc_cfb_gobig_ohsnd_230924.jpg
Things We Learned: In the past, Notre Dame was close. Now, the Irish might already be there.
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Cup, Xfinity playoff standings after Texas

Top Clips

DaleJr.JPG
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
nbc_nas_mmdriversintrouble_230925.jpg
Truex Jr, Reddick, Blaney, Busch struggle at Texas
nbc_nas_mmwilliambyronwin_230925.jpg
Byron’s first playoff win locks him in Round of 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Dolphins play designs set them apart in the NFL

September 25, 2023 02:56 PM
Dan Patrick has a conversation with NFL analyst Jason McCourty about the Miami Dolphins' dominating performance and the ails of the New York Jets.
Up Next
nbc_berry_weekendwar_230925.jpg
8:22
Cooper, LaPorta lead Week 3 fantasy standouts
Now Playing
nbc_berry_chavik_230925.jpg
7:09
Palmer on fantasy radars after Williams’ injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_brodol_230925.jpg
10:36
Achane’s fantasy stock surges after breakout game
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_230925.jpg
3:03
DraftKings’ most bet player props for MNF
Now Playing
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_230925.jpg
3:03
Stevenson, Henry among Week 3 fantasy duds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ravcol_230925.jpg
5:13
Moss is a ‘high-end RB2' while Taylor is out
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jagtex_230925.jpg
7:05
Berry’s Texans-Jags notes: Dell, Stroud ascending
Now Playing
BERRY_MNF.jpg
1:55
Berry previews Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargersvikings_230925.jpg
11:34
Herbert’s rebound fuels Chargers’ tight Week 3 win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownstitans_230925.jpg
8:24
Watson, defense lead Browns to lopsided Week 3 win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_230925.jpg
18:12
Steelers brought physicality in win over Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomescarrinjuries_230925.jpg
5:01
Carr ‘probably avoided disaster,’ will miss time
Now Playing