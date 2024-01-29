Watch Now
DP: Don't bet against Mahomes in the NFL Playoffs
Dan Patrick recaps the Chiefs victory over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes reaching a new level and Travis Kelce getting in the same company with Jerry Rice.
McCourty explains where Ravens, Lions went wrong
Jason McCourty discusses what disappointed him most about the Ravens' AFC Championship performance, why Travis Kelce still excels, where the Lions fell apart and more.
Campbell was aggressive, if inconsistent, v. 49ers
The DPS crew analyzes Dan Campbell's decisions in the Lions' NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers. They discuss whether Campbell was right to go for it on fourth down late and to kick the field goal in the first half.
Jackson’s legacy will be judged on playoffs
Louis Reddick joins Dan Patrick to talk about how the Chiefs neutralized the Ravens offense, Lamar Jackson failing in the playoffs again and Dan Campbell's aggressive fourth-down calls.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Klutch Combination’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the special moments Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have produced together, after the Chiefs' victory over the Ravens.
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour guys discuss some early lines for Super Bowl 58, and why you should be hesitant betting against Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a bye week.
Best of 2023 Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Take a look at some of the best moments of the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Peacock.
Way too early Super Bowl LIX champion odds
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the early Super Bowl LIX champion odds, including the Los Angeles Chargers being a longshot with new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Shanahan, Swift headline Super Bowl 58 storylines
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at some of the intriguing Super Bowl 58 storylines, including San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's return to the big game and popstar Taylor Swift.
Kelce saves his best for AFC title game vs. Ravens
Veteran tight end Travis Kelce saved his best performance for the AFC Championship as he dominated the Baltimore Ravens to help push the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl.
Purdy rallies 49ers to epic comeback win vs. Lions
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, including Brock Purdy's monster second half and Dan Campbell's questionable fourth-down decisions.
49ers forced the issue defensively in second half
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review how Brock Purdy made plays with his legs to help the 49ers beat Detroit, and give credit to San Francisco's second-half defense for forcing the issue to change the eventual outcome.
How Flowers’ fumble sank Ravens’ win probability
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to break down Lamar Jackson's touchdown to Zay Flowers in the first quarter against the Chiefs -- but also, Flowers' "egregious" taunting penalty and costly fumble.