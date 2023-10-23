 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Homestead MTJ car.jpg
Woes leave Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin below cutline after Homestead
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
What Cup drivers said after Homestead playoff race
CLIMBING-INA-INDOOR-WC-SPEED-WOMEN
Piper Kelly, Samuel Watson qualify for U.S. Olympic team in speed climbing

Top Clips

nbc_snf_miavsphilly_bakerpick6_231022.jpg
Baker picks off Hurts for TD to tie the game
nbc_fnia_applebees_chiefsvsrams_231022.jpg
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
nbc_fnia_applvchi_231022.jpg
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Homestead MTJ car.jpg
Woes leave Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin below cutline after Homestead
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
What Cup drivers said after Homestead playoff race
CLIMBING-INA-INDOOR-WC-SPEED-WOMEN
Piper Kelly, Samuel Watson qualify for U.S. Olympic team in speed climbing

Top Clips

nbc_snf_miavsphilly_bakerpick6_231022.jpg
Baker picks off Hurts for TD to tie the game
nbc_fnia_applebees_chiefsvsrams_231022.jpg
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
nbc_fnia_applvchi_231022.jpg
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts converts 'tush push' for TD

October 22, 2023 09:33 PM
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts converts the 'tush push' for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Up Next
nbc_snf_miavsphilly_bakerpick6_231022.jpg
0:50
Baker picks off Hurts for TD to tie the game
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_chiefsvsrams_231022.jpg
2:50
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applvchi_231022.jpg
3:40
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_brownsvscolts_231022.jpg
3:18
Browns lose Watson to injury in win vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_ravensvsdet_231022.jpg
3:41
Ravens ‘way too much’ for the Lions in Week 7 win
Now Playing
Buffalo_Bills.jpg
4:14
Bills have questions after falling short to NE
Now Playing
nbc_snf_miahilltd_231022.jpg
0:55
Hill gets Dolphins within one score at the half
Now Playing
nbc_snf_phigoederttd_231022.jpg
0:49
Goedert weaves into end zone for early Eagles lead
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioandrews_231022.jpg
0:25
Andrews, BAL offense coming together at right time
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriowatson_231022.jpg
0:31
Stefanski kept Watson out after head struck turf
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriobagent_231022.jpg
0:37
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_bagentpresser_231022.jpg
0:39
Bagent: ‘Team rallied behind me’ in Week 7 win
Now Playing