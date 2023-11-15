Watch Now
Evaluating potential Bill Belichick landing spots
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss potential landing spots for Bill Belichick, the Buffalo Bills firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and the likelihood of Jim Harbaugh coaching in the NFL again.
Up Next
Will Dobbs sustain the hype at Minnesota?
Will Dobbs sustain the hype at Minnesota?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Joshua Dobbs' hot start as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback and whether he can continue his 'Linsanity'-like performances.
Is Lawrence still a viable fantasy option?
Is Lawrence still a viable fantasy option?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson share their picks for the players they feel will turn things around, and the players who should be relegated to the bench.
Berry’s early lines to watch in Week 11
Berry's early lines to watch in Week 11
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson share their favorite early DraftKings Sportsbook lines ahead of the Week 11 slate.
Browns’ defense thrived in ‘chaos’ vs. Ravens
Browns' defense thrived in 'chaos' vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Cleveland Browns' defensive performance against the Baltimore Ravens and how Jim Schwartz's defense was able to do just enough against Lamar Jackson and company in Week 10.
Week 11 outlook for Prescott, Robinson, Brown
Week 11 outlook for Prescott, Robinson, Brown
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson share their thoughts on riding with Dak Prescott, Brian Robinson Jr., and Noah Brown in Week 11 following breakout performances last week.
Assessing the fantasy fallout from Watson’s injury
Assessing the fantasy fallout from Watson's injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson react to Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury and discuss how his absence will impact the fantasy production of his Cleveland Browns teammates.
Can Boyd replace Higgins’ production?
Can Boyd replace Higgins' production?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson debate over Tyler Boyd's ability to fill in for Tee Higgins, whose status is in question for Week 11, and discuss the other big injury news from around the NFL.
How Bills’ ‘rash’ move firing Dorsey affects Allen
How Bills’ ‘rash’ move firing Dorsey affects Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills’ decision to fire Ken Dorsey less than 24 hours after falling to the Broncos, spell out what this means for Josh Allen and more.
Watson’s injury ‘a huge, huge blow’ to Browns
Watson's injury 'a huge, huge blow' to Browns
Chris Simms explains why Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury hurts the Browns' chances of true contention and discusses how Cleveland can proceed at QB.
Key storylines for Vikings vs. Broncos on SNF
Key storylines for Vikings vs. Broncos on SNF
With the Vikings visiting the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, storylines such as Joshua Dobbs' meteoric rise and Pat Surtain's coverage skills will be under an even greater microscope.
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Nathaniel Hackett has done without Aaron Rodgers at the helm and spell out why without a few more wins, it won’t matter if the QB manages to come back this season.