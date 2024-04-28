Watch Now
Which teams took leaps in NFL draft, offseason?
Pro Football Focus analyzes which teams have taken the biggest strides over the offseason and in the 2024 NFL Draft to elevate themselves into playoff contention.
NFL draft fantasy winners: Worthy, McCarthy
Matthew Berry & Co. highlight several of the biggest winners in fantasy football from the 2024 NFL Draft, including Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey and more.
Eagles excel, Cowboys ‘boom or bust’ in NFL draft
Pro Football Focus spotlights the NFC East's showing in the 2024 NFL Draft, which the Philadelphia Eagles nailed and the Dallas Cowboys left with "boom or bust" results.
Best Day 3 picks: Franklin, Tracy Jr., Johnson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review their favorite Day 3 picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, including Troy Franklin to the Broncos and a pair of smart picks by the Giants.
Did Maye get worst landing spot of QBs in draft?
Pro Football Focus reacts to the respective landing spots of some top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, like Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr., and analyzes the paucity of defensive players toward the top of the draft.
Steelers lead a strong NFL draft for the AFC North
Pro Football Focus reviews a strong 2024 NFL Draft for the AFC North, headlined by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who they're giving an A+ in the draft.
McCaffrey an intriguing fantasy piece with WAS
The FFHH crew discuss Luke McCaffrey being drafted by the Washington Commanders, breaking down why the wide receiver has loads of potential in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
McMillan is a long-term fantasy play with Bucs
The Happy Hour crew discuss Jalen McMillan's fit in a crowded Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver room.
Lloyd gives Packers a ‘change of pace’ RB
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to MarShawn Lloyd being selected by the Green Bay Packers and discuss the fantasy implications of the third-round draft pick.
Wilson can ‘contribute right away’ for Steelers
The Happy Hour crew react to Roman Wilson being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, questioning how the 2024 National Champion can contribute in a run-heavy Arthur Smith offense.
Corum pick creates complicated LAR backfield
The FFHH crew break down Blake Corum's fit in the Los Angeles Rams' backfield, questioning how the move impacts Kyren Williams going forward.
Burton can be a ‘big-time player’ for Bengals
The Happy Hour crew discuss the Cincinnati Bengals selecting Jermaine Burton in the third round, analyzing the fantasy impact of the pick.