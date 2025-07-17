 Skip navigation
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m367040.jpg
The Open 2025: Second-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Updated odds, favorites entering the second round at Royal Portrush
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch 2025 WNBA Skills Challenge: Schedule, participants, results, prize money from All-Star Weekend

nbc_golf_englishint_250717.jpg
English: Was ‘hitting my spots’ throughout Round 1
nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Penix Jr. opens up 'different avenue' for Falcons

July 17, 2025 03:24 PM
Denny Carter breaks down how Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s "aggressiveness" downfield could benefit Drake London and Darnell Mooney in real life and fantasy.

nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
01:08
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_250715.jpg
01:41
Patriots’ Diggs has wide range of fantasy outcomes
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
01:19
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025

nbc_golf_englishint_250717.jpg
01:15
English: Was ‘hitting my spots’ throughout Round 1
nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
01:23
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_roto_effin_250717.jpg
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
nbc_roto_raisel_250717.jpg
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250717.jpg
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
nbc_dls_bestmomentsofmlballstar_250717.jpg
01:38
Best moments from 2025 MLB All-Star Week
nbc_cyc_stage13preview_250717.jpg
04:20
Who can challenge Pogacar in Stage 13 time trial?
nbc_dls_hunterhenrydiscussion_250717.jpg
02:13
Is Henry a NE Patriot or revolutionary patriot?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250717.jpg
44
JT’s soft touch leads to birdie at Portrush No. 8
nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
03:22
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_bte_bears_250717.jpg
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
02:26
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award
nbc_cyc_tdfjorgersonintv_250717.jpg
01:55
Jorgenson has ‘no excuses’ for Stage 12 showing
nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarintv_250727.jpg
03:10
Pogacar on how he bounced back from Stage 11 crash
nbc_cyc_tdffinish_250717.jpg
09:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
nbc_golf_roryputt_250717_copy.jpg
01:05
Rory drains uphill putt on No. 3 at The Open
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_bte_guardiansplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:54
Schedule may help Guardians clinch playoff spot
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250717.jpg
02:06
Scottie, enjoying links test, reviews first round
nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:43
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_golf_brysonhacks_250717.jpg
30
Bryson needs two hacks to get out of fescue on 4th
nbc_golf_roryfirsttee_250717.jpg
01:54
Portrush roars for McIlroy’s first Open tee shot
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
01:03
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
01:26
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint