 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Russia Olympic Committee
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee
Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing and ROP - Thursday_ October 12_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m95360.jpg
‘In prime of his career,’ Kyle Larson takes first big step toward Indy 500 glory with flying colors
DSC09648.jpeg
With Indy 500 helmet gift, Will Power thanks Rick Hendrick for helping save wife Liz

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_49ersbrowns_231012.jpg
Fantasy implications of Browns vs. 49ers
nbc_rfs_ravensstruggles_231012.jpg
What’s gone wrong for Ravens’ sputtering offense?
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Russia Olympic Committee
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee
Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing and ROP - Thursday_ October 12_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m95360.jpg
‘In prime of his career,’ Kyle Larson takes first big step toward Indy 500 glory with flying colors
DSC09648.jpeg
With Indy 500 helmet gift, Will Power thanks Rick Hendrick for helping save wife Liz

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_49ersbrowns_231012.jpg
Fantasy implications of Browns vs. 49ers
nbc_rfs_ravensstruggles_231012.jpg
What’s gone wrong for Ravens’ sputtering offense?
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Galaxy Brains: Pitts breaks out under Smith's rule

October 12, 2023 03:55 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return in Galaxy Brains, highlighting how Arthur Smith could react to Kyle Pitts finally having a good game, Frank Reich's comments on Panthers ownership and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_bijanrobinsoninterview_231012.jpg
10:08
Robinson: I’m ‘starting to get comfortable’ in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231012.jpg
3:51
Berry’s fantasy preview for Broncos vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehatewr_v2_231012.jpg
17:55
Berry’s Week 6 WR Love/Hate: Nacua, Samuel on top
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_231012.jpg
5:47
Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate led by Fields, Watson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_231012.jpg
13:20
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
Now Playing
nbc_berry_playernews_231012.jpg
5:14
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
2:42
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsbuf_231012.jpg
2:49
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_detvstb_231012.jpg
2:28
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231012.jpg
4:08
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_arivslar_231012.jpg
2:41
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231012.jpg
3:15
MIA, PHI, DET, BUF among Simms’ Week 6 best bets
Now Playing