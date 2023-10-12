Watch Now
Galaxy Brains: Pitts breaks out under Smith's rule
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return in Galaxy Brains, highlighting how Arthur Smith could react to Kyle Pitts finally having a good game, Frank Reich's comments on Panthers ownership and more.
Robinson: I’m ‘starting to get comfortable’ in NFL
Dan Patrick chats with Atlanta Falcons standout rookie Bijan Robinson about his first five NFL games, his time in London and the ongoing debate about grass and turf playing surfaces.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Broncos vs. Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs, including the impact of weather and the weakness of the Denver defense.
Berry’s Week 6 WR Love/Hate: Nacua, Samuel on top
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 6, including Puka Nacua, Adam Thielen, Deebo Samuel and Amari Cooper.
Berry’s Week 6 QB Love/Hate led by Fields, Watson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 6 Love/Hate, including Justin Fields, Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson.
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Mostert, Taylor lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 6, led by Raheem Mostert, Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift.
Expect Kelce, Williams to play in TNF contest
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including how injuries to players in Thursday Night Football's contest between the Chiefs and Broncos may impact the game.
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both lean toward the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers in this Week 6 Monday Night matchup as they head to SoFi Stadium and look to rebound from a 32-point loss.
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills with the latter currently favored by two touchdowns at the sportsbooks.
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms believes the Lions will be too much to handle for the Buccaneers, but Mike Florio sees this as an opportunity for Tampa Bay to "prove everybody wrong" in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if the Jets can translate their solid play as of late into an upset over the Eagles or if Philadelphia's rushing attack and defensive line will be too much for New York to overcome.
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both pleasantly surprised with the level of play from the Rams early in the season, despite their 2-3 record, and both like those Rams to take care of business against the Cardinals.