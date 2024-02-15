Watch Now
Galaxy Brains: Why did Shanahan take the ball?
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter unpack Kyle Shanahan's decision to take the ball in overtime of the Super Bowl and discuss the implications of Sean Payton's decision to hire Pete Carmichael Jr.
Was 49ers choice on Wilks made before Super Bowl?
NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the 49ers firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and why the decision was likely made before the Super Bowl.
Wilks, Shanahan reportedly had ‘personality clash’
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the 49ers firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, analyzing what led to his departure after just one season in San Francisco.
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
Pro Football Talk reacts to the Chiefs signing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension after becoming the first coordinator to win four Super Bowls.
Chiefs must ‘open the checkbook’ for Jones quickly
PFT examines Chris Jones' comments about wanting to return to the Chiefs and share why the organization must work quickly to extend their superstar defensive tackle.
Bears, Fields are in a ‘complicated’ situation
PFT unpacks Bears CEO Kevin Warren's comments praising Justin Fields, debating whether Chicago is trying to drive up his trade value or if it genuinely believes in him as a franchise QB.
What the 2023 NFL season will be remembered for
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons lay out what they'll remember most from the 2023-24 NFL season in a PFT Draft including C.J. Stroud's ascension, headlines around several owners and more.
Three-peat goal gives KC ‘renewed focus’ for 2024
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree the Kansas City Chiefs will be even better next season, where the chance at three straight Super Bowls will serve as a guiding force.
Kelce regrets heated interaction with Reid in SB
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree Travis Kelce did the right thing by acknowledging the boundaries he crossed during a heated sideline interaction with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in SB LVIII.
Candidates to replace Wilks as 49ers DC
PFT highlights several candidates the 49ers should consider as their new defensive coordinator following Steve Wilks' departure, including former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
49ers’ decision to fire DC Wilks ‘feels weird’
Steve Wilks is out as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator despite holding Patrick Mahomes to 19 points in Super Bowl LVIII regulation, a decision that PFT believes was an overreaction by head coach Kyle Shanahan.
1 dead, 20+ injured in shooting at KC’s SB parade
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the mass shooting that occurred at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.