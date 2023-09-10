 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Prominent drivers near cutline heading into final race of opening round
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Marcus Armstrong caps Ganassi’s triple crown in finale with IndyCar Rookie of the Year
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Scott Dixon reigns again after team scrambles to change engine before first Laguna Seca win

Top Clips

nbc_snf_dalpicksix_230910.jpg
Bland snatches INT off deflection, returns for TD
nbc_nfl_dalblockedkicktd_v2_230910.jpg
Igbinoghene recovers blocked FG for 58-yard TD
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenfinalrdhlv2_230910.jpg
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Prominent drivers near cutline heading into final race of opening round
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Marcus Armstrong caps Ganassi’s triple crown in finale with IndyCar Rookie of the Year
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Scott Dixon reigns again after team scrambles to change engine before first Laguna Seca win

Top Clips

nbc_snf_dalpicksix_230910.jpg
Bland snatches INT off deflection, returns for TD
nbc_nfl_dalblockedkicktd_v2_230910.jpg
Igbinoghene recovers blocked FG for 58-yard TD
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenfinalrdhlv2_230910.jpg
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Garrett being moved 'all over' in Browns' defense

September 10, 2023 07:47 PM
Mike Florio discusses Fred Warner's big Week 1 hit on Najee Harris before looking at Myles Garrett's role in the Browns' defense and his reactions to Ja'Marr Chase's comments.
nbc_snf_dalpicksix_230910.jpg
Bland snatches INT off deflection, returns for TD
nbc_nfl_dalblockedkicktd_v2_230910.jpg
Igbinoghene recovers blocked FG for 58-yard TD
nbc_nfl_richardsondobbins_230910.jpg
Dobbins among major Ravens Week 1 injuries
nbc_fnia_florio_mayfieldv2_230910.jpg
Mayfield proved Bucs ‘can compete’ in his TB debut
nbc_nfl_sfshanahanonpurdy_230910.jpg
Shanahan: Purdy ‘had a hell of a game’
nbc_nfl_deshaunpresser_230910.jpg
Watson: ‘The results speak for itself’ vs. Bengals
nbc_nfl_nocarrpresser_230910.jpg
Carr: ‘Proud of our guys’ after win over Titans
nbc_ffpg_propashotdk_230910_1920x1080_2262516291926.jpg
Running through player props for NFL Week 1
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_230908.jpg
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
nbc_cfb_umdtransferwr_230908.jpg
How transfers Prather, Chambers support each other
nbc_ffhh_mailbag_230908.jpg
Berry’s fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1
nbc_ffhh_playersinjured_230908.jpg
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
