Giants' clock management costs them points
New York Giants walk away with no points at the end of the half despite being on the Buffalo one-yard line with 14 seconds due to suspect clock management.
Okereke’s quick hands tip ball to Mcfadden for INT
Bobby Okereke tips a pass from Josh Allen straight into the hands of Micah Mcfadden, swinging the momentum back to the Giants in the second quarter.
Update on five QBs injured in Week 6 slate
Mike Florio details the latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill, who were all injured in Week 6.
SNF begins with moment of silence
The NFL, Bills and Giants began their Week 6 SNF slate by holding a moment of silence for the victims of terrorist attacks in Israel.
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
Mike Florio talks about the physicality of the Browns defense in their win against San Francisco and how the players are crediting defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for getting them prepared.
Lawrence sustains ‘bruise in the knee’ in Week 6
Mike Florio provides an update on Trevor Lawrence, who is getting his knee checked out after getting banged up in Week 6, as well as examines what a short week could entail for the QB.
Jimmy G taken to hospital with ‘back injury’
Mike Florio provides the latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, who went to the hospital via ambulance with concern about an injury to his back, after the QB did not return to the game against the Patriots.
Inside Fields’ ‘hand injury’ from Week 6
Mike Florio provides insight on Justin Fields, whose thumb reportedly was injured against the Vikings, as well as spells out what could happen if the QB is unable to go next week.
Walker: Knew CLE was ‘locked in’ before beating SF
Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker said that he knew his team was locked in leading up to the upset win over San Francisco and that he called the 49ers' game-deciding missed field goal from the sideline.
Stroud credits ‘resilient teammates’ in Week 6 win
C.J. Stroud describes why this was a critical win for the Texans ahead of their bye week and how their goal was to quote "empty the tank" against the Saints.
Burrow: Need to put together ‘a complete game’
Joe Burrow explains how the Bengals' were strong offensively in the first half and bailed out by the defense in the second half against the Seahawks.
Top NFL Week 6 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson take a look at the top NFL Week 6 player props, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.