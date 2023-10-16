 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_snf_giantsinterceptionv2_231015.jpg
Okereke’s quick hands tip ball to Mcfadden for INT
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_231015.jpg
Update on five QBs injured in Week 6 slate
nbc_golf_gc_tomkimpresserv2_231015.jpg
Kim: Shriners Children’s Open win ‘for the team’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_snf_giantsinterceptionv2_231015.jpg
Okereke’s quick hands tip ball to Mcfadden for INT
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_231015.jpg
Update on five QBs injured in Week 6 slate
nbc_golf_gc_tomkimpresserv2_231015.jpg
Kim: Shriners Children’s Open win ‘for the team’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Giants' clock management costs them points

October 15, 2023 10:20 PM
New York Giants walk away with no points at the end of the half despite being on the Buffalo one-yard line with 14 seconds due to suspect clock management.
Up Next
nbc_snf_giantsinterceptionv2_231015.jpg
1:01
Okereke’s quick hands tip ball to Mcfadden for INT
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_231015.jpg
0:25
Update on five QBs injured in Week 6 slate
Now Playing
nbc_snf_momentofsilence_231015.jpg
0:38
SNF begins with moment of silence
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_clevssf_231015.jpg
0:42
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriotlawhit_231015.jpg
0:32
Lawrence sustains ‘bruise in the knee’ in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriojimmyghit_231015.jpg
0:14
Jimmy G taken to hospital with ‘back injury’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriofields_231015.jpg
0:20
Inside Fields’ ‘hand injury’ from Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_clewalkerpresser_231015.jpg
0:32
Walker: Knew CLE was ‘locked in’ before beating SF
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_stroudpresser_231015.jpg
0:56
Stroud credits ‘resilient teammates’ in Week 6 win
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_burrowpresser_231015.jpg
0:31
Burrow: Need to put together ‘a complete game’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_prop_a_shot_231015_1920x1080_2273522243664.jpg
4:24
Top NFL Week 6 player props
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_231013.jpg
13:16
Daniel: Bears are letting Fields start to flourish
Now Playing