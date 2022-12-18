 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jagger Eaton
Jagger Eaton skates toward two golds in Paris after Tokyo bronze on broken ankle
Shohei Ohtani Mookie Betts
The Dodgers are ready to welcome Shohei Ohtani to Hollywood
Golfer Jon Rahm Receives The 'dama Bilbaina 2023' Award
Rahm is ‘under very strict instructions not to do public events’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy
nbc_pft_matchupsdraft_231214.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 15 matchups to watch
nbc_dps_pacersbucksreax_231214.jpg
Giannis ‘overreacted’ sprinting to locker room

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jagger Eaton
Jagger Eaton skates toward two golds in Paris after Tokyo bronze on broken ankle
Shohei Ohtani Mookie Betts
The Dodgers are ready to welcome Shohei Ohtani to Hollywood
Golfer Jon Rahm Receives The 'dama Bilbaina 2023' Award
Rahm is ‘under very strict instructions not to do public events’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy
nbc_pft_matchupsdraft_231214.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 15 matchups to watch
nbc_dps_pacersbucksreax_231214.jpg
Giannis ‘overreacted’ sprinting to locker room

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Goff: We 'fully believe in each other' to step up

December 18, 2022 05:18 PM
Jared Goff sheds light on how the Lions' new mindset played a key role in their 20-17 win over the Jets in Week 15.
Up Next
nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
2:02
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_matchupsdraft_231214.jpg
4:36
PFT Draft: Week 15 matchups to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_toney_231214.jpg
5:24
Mahomes doesn’t feel one mistake will define Toney
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflbrazil_231214.jpg
1:47
NFL to play 2024 regular-season game in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesallenhandshake_231214.jpg
3:32
Mahomes apologized to Allen about handshake moment
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week15props_231214.jpg
7:33
NFL Week 15 props, key storylines to watch
Now Playing
Mac_Jones.jpg
5:22
Unpacking the components of a hip-drop tackle
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tnfinjuries_231214.jpg
6:20
Jacobs ‘must invest in himself’ to protect health
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staley_231214.jpg
4:35
Staley ‘just focused on Thursday’ despite noise
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_231214.jpg
2:15
Belichick is ‘getting ready for Kansas City’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kickoff_231214.jpg
11:22
Vincent: Kickoff has become a ‘dead’ play
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tushpush_231214.jpg
8:29
Goodell ‘hasn’t taken a position’ on tush push
Now Playing