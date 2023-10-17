Watch Now
Golic: Chargers 'an enigma' with underachievement
Mike Golic joins The Dan Patrick Show to give his takeaways from the Cowboys' victory over the Chargers, as well as his evaluation of the Detroit Lions and the possibility of an Aaron Rodgers return for the Jets.
Lions’ Goff describes playing for Campbell
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss playing for head coach Dan Campbell, the passion of Lions fans and his 'welcome to the NFL' moment.
Back to the Futures: Saleh for Coach of the Year?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk through some of their favorite futures bets in the NFL.
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 quarterback, tight end and D/ST waiver adds, from Sam Howell to Michael Mayer.
Look at Rice, Smith-Njigba as WR waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 7 wide receiver waiver adds, including Rashee Rice, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Curtis Samuel.
Watt: Steelers haven’t played nearly close to best
T.J. Watt joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss where the Steelers stand in the AFC North entering the bye week, the "physical" rivalry with the Ravens, respect on the football field and much more.
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which players and teams they believe made the biggest statements in the sixth week of the NFL season.
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons rip through a number of updates surrounding inured QBs from Week 6, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill.
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on how concerned they are for the Bills and 49ers, after Buffalo was shutout for the first three quarters against the Giants and the 49ers are plagued by more injuries.
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Nick Sirianni’s lack of an explanation about how the Eagles played the end of their Week 6 loss against the Jets and question his strategy.
How Brown taking over play-calling affects Young
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Panthers changing offensive play-calling duties to Thomas Brown will be a learning curve for rookie QB Bryce Young and outline why the pressure is on.
Analyzing Cowboys-Chargers pregame scuffle
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what the reaction will be from the league, after the Cowboys and Chargers got into a scuffle when Dallas was taking the field.
Irsay believes Richardson likely is out for season
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what the Colts will be capable of without Anthony Richardson and how this will affect the QB’s development, as well as how injuries have been on the rise around the NFL.