Harbaugh will leave Michigan for right NFL offer
Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Jim Harbaugh interviewing with several NFL teams and why the current Michigan head coach will leave Ann Arbor for the right offer.
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s next for the Cowboys?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to talk about a variety of topics, including where the Cowboys go after another early playoff exit, C.J. Stroud's rise, coaching carousel news and much more.
Stroud, Texans will give Ravens a ‘good fight’
Mike Florio looks ahead to the Texans and Ravens Divisional Round clash, highlighting C.J. Stroud's readiness for the moment and why No. 1 seeds could produce some surprises this weekend.
Love, Packers building confidence going into SF
Mike Florio previews the Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round matchup, discussing how quarterback Jordan Love is building confidence as Green Bay heads into their showdown with San Francisco.
Gruden’s NFL lawsuit part of a ‘rigged’ system
Mike Florio analyzes the latest in Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL, explaining why the league wants to keep the media from seeing what the evidence in the dispute may be.
Flores not receiving HC interest this hiring cycle
Mike Florio weighs in on the lack of interest around Brian Flores as a head coach candidate this hiring cycle, explaining why his 2022 lawsuit against the league has moved so slow and more.
Will Belichick or Harbaugh be better HC in 2024?
Dan Patrick discusses if he would rather have Bill Belichick or Jim Harbaugh coach his hypothetical NFL team, explaining the positives and negatives for both candidates.
Cowboys need a coach who will ‘deepen the will’
Michael Irvin joins Dan Patrick to share his thoughts on what direction the Cowboys should go at head coach and the future of the organization, as well as his Super Bowl prediction.
Diggs vs. Sneed matchup critical for playoffs
Chris Simms breaks down the matchup between Stefon Diggs and L'Jarius Sneed in the upcoming Bills vs. Chiefs game while also discussing how Buffalo's defense can slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co.
Similar aggressive styles to clash in Bucs-Lions
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Divisional Round matchup, in which both teams bring an aggressive style that could make for offensive fireworks.
Allen playing at high level ahead of Bills-Chiefs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to discuss Josh Allen's 52-yard run against the Steelers, and the high level he's playing at as the Bills head into their Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs.
Lamar’s passing output ‘too low’ vs. Texans
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook for NFL Divisonal passing yards, eyeing Lamar Jackson's Over against the Texans, who may be more concerned with stopping the run.