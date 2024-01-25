Watch Now
Herbert 'is on the clock' with Jim Harbaugh
The Dan Patrick Show analyzes the Los Angeles Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, how it impacts quarterback Justin Herbert and what it means for the city.
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
Matthew Berry interviews NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron on how he plans to build on his success in 2024 and using fantasy football to bond with his race team.
Harbaugh ‘wins everywhere he goes,’ will with LAC
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson and Connor Rogers agree that Jim Harbaugh is a great fit for the Los Angeles Chargers, where a bevy of talent will help him continue to do what he's always done: win.
Reynolds, Kittle top Championship Sunday best bets
FFHH gives some player props for Championship Sunday, including the Detroit Lions' Josh Reynolds, San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the breaking news surrounding the Panthers reportedly hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as the team's next head coach and analyzes his potential impact on Bryce Young in 2024.
‘Nowhere to go but up’ for PHI defense with Fangio
FFHH reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce as the team's full-time head coach.
Pacheco, Purdy among Championship Sunday DFS plays
The FFHH crew give their favorite daily fantasy plays for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, including the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.
Canales has work cut out for him as Panthers HC
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Tennessee Titans hiring Brian Callahan and the Carolina Panthers hiring Dave Canales as head coach, arguing that the latter especially has his work cut out for him.
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC Conference Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, discussing whether Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens past the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the positional battles in the NFC Conference matchup between the Lions and 49ers, discussing if San Francisco can slow down Detroit's momentum.
Gibbs proving Lions correct for draft selection
Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs shares the names of running backs he grew up watching, what it was like to meet Barry Sanders, his reaction to Nick Saban retiring, details how the Lions can take down the 49ers, and more.