Highlights: Chiefs hold off late Jets rally
Relive the best of the SNF action from Week 4, where the Chiefs defeated the Jets on the road 23-20.
Pacheco: ‘Amazing experience’ vs. Jets on SNF
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco discuss Kansas City's 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, including the team's offense, Zach Wilson's performance and more.
Mahomes takes off for 24-yard run, gets first down
Facing a 3rd & 22 late against the Jets, Patrick Mahomes takes off for a 24-yard gain and gives the Chiefs a critical first down.
Week 4 Word Association: Chargers, Bengals, Stroud
The FNIA crew gives their takeaways to the biggest storylines of Week 4 of the NFL season, including the Los Angeles Chargers' failed tush push, the Cincinnati Bengals' confounding struggles and C.J. Stroud's hot start.
Week 4 recap: Bills, Cowboys make huge statements
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dive into Week 4, where the Bills handed the Dolphins their first loss of the season, the Cowboys gave Bill Belichick the worst loss of his career and more.
Eagles ‘find a way to win’ against Commanders
The Football Night In America crew reacts to the Eagles' win over the Commanders, in which Philadelphia didn't look its best but managed to find a way to emerge victorious.
Bears couldn’t stop Broncos at ‘critical moments’
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio reflect on the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos in Week 4, highlighting Denver's comeback and Chicago's defensive meltdown.
Cowboys hand Belichick worst loss of his career
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio explore how the Cowboys took advantage of the Patriots' secondary, unpack what makes Dak Prescott so coachable and more.
Bills give complete performance in win over Miami
The Football Night In America crew breaks down the Buffalo Bills' complete performance in their 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Wilson hits Uzomah for TD, Jets cut Chiefs’ lead
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson floats a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah in the second quarter, cutting the Kansas City Chiefs' lead to five on Sunday Night Football.
Mahomes finds TE Gray for wide-open 34-yard TD
Patrick Mahomes connects with a wide-open Noah Gray, who strolls into the end zone for his first TD of the year while boosting the Chiefs' lead over the Jets to 17-0.
Pacheco kicks into high speed for 48-yard TD
Patrick Mahomes connects with Isiah Pacheco, who sprints up the field and storms into the end zone to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 10-0 after the extra point in the first quarter against the Jets.