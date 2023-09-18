Watch Now
Highlights: Dolphins top Patriots in Week 2
The New England Patriots hung around all game, but the Miami Dolphins ultimately prevailed with a 24-17 win on SNF in Week 2.
Up Next
Tua: Dolphins took what Patriots gave them in win
Tua: Dolphins took what Patriots gave them in win
Tua Tagovailoa discusses the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 Sunday Night Football win over the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Hill explains why win against Pats is ‘personal’
Hill explains why win against Pats is 'personal'
Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert join the PSNFF crew to unpack the Dolphins' 24-17 win over the Patriots, detailing Miami's strategy against their AFC East rival, keys to the Dolphins' offense and more.
Tua: We’re ‘still trying to find our identity’
Tua: We're 'still trying to find our identity'
Tua Tagovailoa and Raheem Mostert explain to Melissa Stark why this game was won on both sides of the ball and why they're not jumping to conclusions being 2-0.
Jones connects with Henry for first Pats TD
Jones connects with Henry for first Pats TD
Mac Jones finds Hunter Henry in the end zone to narrow the Dolphins' lead to 10-17 after the extra point early in the fourth quarter.
Speed Round: NFL Week 2 Word Association
Speed Round: NFL Week 2 Word Association
The FNIA crew gives their takeaways to the biggest storylines after Week 2 of the NFL season, including the Los Angeles Chargers finding ways to lose, Chicago Bears' struggles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hot start.
Week 2 recap: Giants, Seahawks post stunning wins
Week 2 recap: Giants, Seahawks post stunning wins
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 2, where the Giants mounted a historic comeback, the Seahawks and Cowboys had huge wins and more.
Cardinals, Adams lead Draft Kings Crowning Moments
Cardinals, Adams lead Draft Kings Crowning Moments
Matthew Berry runs through a handful of large payouts after the Cardinals and Davante Adams were the first to score in their respective matchups in Draft Kings Crowning Moments.
Schooler gives Patriots life with blocked Miami FG
Schooler gives Patriots life with blocked Miami FG
Brenden Schooler times his run perfectly to come up with a critical stop blocking a Dolphins' field goal attempt, where Kyle Dugger is able to recover the ball late in the third quarter.
Controlled Allen leads Bills to rout of Raiders
Controlled Allen leads Bills to rout of Raiders
The FNIA crew reacts to Josh Allen's performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, a bounceback game after a rough Week 1.
Smith leads Seahawks to stunning OT win over Lions
Smith leads Seahawks to stunning OT win over Lions
The FNIA crew recaps the Seattle Seahawks impressive win against the Detroit Lions and why Geno Smith was "the story of the game" making big plays in overtime to lead the team to victory.
Jackson impresses in BAL divisional win over CIN
Jackson impresses in BAL divisional win over CIN
The FNIA crew breaks down Lamar Jackson's impressive performance in the Baltimore Ravens' key divisional win over the AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals.