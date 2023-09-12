Watch Now
Impact of Rodgers' injury on MetLife atmosphere
Kyle Brandt, who was on the sidelines for the Bills-Jets game, joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss what it felt like to be at MetLife Stadium as Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury.
Gainwell is Berry’s top Eagles RB in Week 2
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher examine potential running back waiver wire adds as Week 2 approaches.
Berry: Bills are asking too much of Allen
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the fantasy takeaways from the Jets’ win over the Bills, including Breece Hall’s big return and Josh Allen’s continued struggles with turnovers.
Will Jets roll with Wilson after Rodgers injury?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles tear and wonder if Zach Wilson can step in or if the Jets will have to trade for another quarterback.
Will Rodgers play in NFL again?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the long-term outlook for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers following the star quarterback's injury on Monday night.
Jets showcase depth of talent in win over Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why all may not be lost for the New York Jets despite a potential season-ending injury for Aaron Rodgers.
How Rodgers’ injury impacts Packers’ compensation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pull back the curtain on how Aaron Rodgers' injury can impact the level of draft compensation the Green Bay Packers were expecting to receive after trading Rodgers to the New York Jets.
Chiefs, Jones agree to new one-year deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the details of the Kansas City Chiefs' deal with Chris Jones, and what it might mean for the star defensive lineman long term.
Analyzing Jets odds after Rodgers injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their thoughts on the updated betting lines for the New York Jets following Aaron Rodgers' injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Simms: Allen turnovers were ‘inexcusable’ vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Josh Allen's four-turnover game against the New York Jets and debate over how the Buffalo Bills have to manage Allen moving forward.
Jets pull off incredible OT comeback against Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the New York Jets' emotional overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
How dangerous are turf fields in the NFL?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Aaron Rodgers' former teammate David Bakhtiari's comments about the NFL's turf fields, and how they contribute to injuries.