Flacco lauds Colts' toughness after beating Titans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco lamented a few missed opportunities against the Titans in Week 6, but he lauded his team's toughness in pulling out a hard-fought 20-17 AFC South win.
Hurts points to ‘signs of complementary football’
Jalen Hurts explains how everyone contributed in the Eagles' Week 6 win over the Browns and why they need to continue to take steps building an identity.
Lamar: Ravens didn’t prove they have best offense
Lamar Jackson says that Baltimore's NFL Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders doesn't prove that the Ravens' offense is the best in the NFL, but the team is proving it can win games week in and week out.
Taylor FaceTimes Love for instant reaction to win
Jordan Love catches up with Maria Taylor to unpack his favorite TD pass from Week 6, how much it helps to have all his weapons back and more.
Barkley, Reed present interesting bets in Week 6
Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson pitch their favorite Week 6 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saquon Barkley to get 2+ touchdowns and Jayden Reed to go over 62.5 yards.
Daniels, Robinson lead Week 6 player props
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss their favorite player props for NFL Week 6, including action on Jayden Daniels, Bijan Robinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more.
Coach Vic delivers leadership to flag football
Victoria Burgarella, also known as Coach Vic, is breaking barriers as a flag football coach and mentor to young athletes, both on the field and off.
What’s behind the timing of Saleh’s Jets firing?
Stugotz wonders about the timing of Robert Saleh's New York Jets firing -- namely, whether Aaron Rodgers helped push him out the door and whether the Jets acted fast so they could try for Mike Vrabel or Bill Belichick.
Henry talks career and current state with Ravens
Derrick Henry sits down with Dan Patrick to discuss how many yards and touchdowns he rushed for since high school, along with his current state with the Ravens and if he planned on joining a new team in the past.
Florio on Rodgers presser, Watson dilemma and more
Mike Florio joins the show to discuss Aaron Rodgers' press conference on Thursday, why the Browns should dump Deshaun Watson and other top NFL storylines in Week 6.
‘Bad day at the office’ for Geno vs. 49ers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher unpack what went wrong for Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ passing offense on Thursday against the 49ers.
Take overs on London, Montgomery in Week 6
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter offer their best bets for player props in Week 6 of the NFL season.