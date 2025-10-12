 Skip navigation
Final Round
Chandler Blanchet wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Johnny Keefer leads 20 new PGA Tour members
NCAA Football: Florida at Texas A&M
Indiana, Texas A&M would be top-four CFP seeds based on AP Top 25; Tennessee, USF back on bracket
Indiana v Oregon
2025 College Football Rankings Week 8 Top 25: New Top 5! Down goes Oregon, Oklahoma! Indiana rises, PSU done

Top Clips

oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year

Watch Now

Jones pleased with Colts' ability to execute late

October 12, 2025 04:50 PM
Daniel Jones was happy with the way the Indianapolis Colts executed in the fourth quarter to hold off the Arizona Cardinals 31-27 in Week 6.

nbc_fnia_ricodowdleft_251012.jpg
03:01
FNIA Facetime: DAL ‘not ready enough’ for Dowdle
nbc_fnia_ladfacetime_251012.jpg
01:59
FNIA FaceTime: McConkey knew he needed ‘one miss’
nbc_nfl_nevrabel_251012.jpg
26
Vrabel: Patriots ‘kept battling’ against Saints
nbc_nfl_carcanales_251012.jpg
40
Canales: Young is getting ‘better and better’
dan_campbell_jared_goff.jpg
02:54
For Campbell, Goff’s growth ‘a sign of greatness’
nbc_fnia_talkingballcampbell_251011.jpg
28:09
Talkin’ Ball: Campbell’s ‘blue collar’ philosophy
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251010.jpg
02:17
Mahomes among best bets for NFL Week 6
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraions_251010.jpg
04:36
Hunter growing in offensive role for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251010.jpg
03:14
Grading Allen’s value ahead of Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_251001.jpg
03:26
Expectations for BAL offense without Jackson
nbc_ffhh_chrisgodwin_251001.jpg
01:13
Godwin injury opens chances for other TB receivers
dowdle.jpg
55
Dowdle is a ‘must start’ with Hubbard injury
hurts_2.jpg
07:45
Eagles’ offense is ‘stuck in the mud’
nbc_ffhh_jacksondart_251001.jpg
06:50
Dart is a QB1 after three strong starts for Giants
skat.jpg
06:43
Skattebo a ‘solid RB2' in Giants offense
nbc_roto_rookieotyv2_251010.jpg
02:35
Egbuka, Dart headline NFL OROY market
nbc_roto_bestbetstv_251010.jpg
01:33
Take the Steelers, Panthers to cover in Week 6
jcm.jpg
01:52
Croskey-Merritt among best prop bets for CHI-WAS
nbc_roto_bestbets_251010.jpg
01:46
Seahawks, Robinson among best bets in Week 6
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
06:13
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
15:48
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
09:31
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251010.jpg
05:07
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 6
nbc_pft_qbstatuses_251010.jpg
05:51
When will Jackson, Purdy, Murray return?
nbc_pft_afcsouthodds_251010.jpg
06:20
Who will rise to top in fluctuating AFC South?
nbc_pft_tushpushdiscussion_251010.jpg
06:22
Ugliness may be the excuse to ban tush push
nbc_pft_jalenhurtsresponsibility_251010.jpg
08:50
Eagles may need Hurts to be more vocal
nbc_pft_eaglesschemeissues_251010.jpg
15:40
Eagles offense has a scheme issue
nbc_pft_eaglesblamehurts_251010.jpg
09:34
How responsible is Hurts for Eagles’ woes?
nbc_pft_eaglesweirdness_251010.jpg
10:38
Eagles can’t escape dysfunction on offense

oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
07:12
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
06:21
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_251012.jpg
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
oly_swm4x100m_carsonwin_251012.jpg
09:23
Foster glides to 400m IM win in Carmel
oly_stw500_xandrawin_251012__183000.jpg
02:56
Velzeboer’s key move wins women’s 500m short track
oly_stw1500_courtneywin_251012.jpg
05:13
Sarault holds on to win women’s 1500m short track
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
nbc_golf_jeenosoundreax_251012.jpg
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
nbc_nba_netsvssunshl_251012.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Suns
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
cyclingthumbnailnewparis.jpg
22:41
Highlights: 2025 Paris-Tours
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_cfb_lemoncomp_251011.jpg
04:45
HLs: Lemon shines in USC’s win over Michigan
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_251011.jpg
01:53
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
nbc_cfb_umuscehl_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.
nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
05:02
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
01:57
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM
nbc_cfb_maiavaintv_251011.jpg
01:24
Maiava on Miller’s big night: ‘It’s what he does’
nbc_imsa_petitlemans_251011.jpg
20:02
Highlights: IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans 2025
nbc_nba_pg_atlvmem_251011.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies
nbc_imsa_lmp2winners_251011.jpg
01:53
TDS motivated to win LMP2 amid Thomas’ retirement
nbc_imsa_bamberintrv_251011.jpg
01:21
Bamber talks first win at Motul Petit Le Mans
nbc_imsa_penskeintrv_251011.jpg
01:24
Penske: Jaminet, Campbell had to be ‘consistent’
nbc_cfb_usctd4_251011.jpg
01:28
Jackson scampers away to put USC up 18
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251011.jpg
01:08
Cignetti, Sarkisian prove their mettle in Week 7
nbc_rtf_ndcolorado_251011.jpg
03:57
What do Notre Dame, Colorado wins open up?