Top News

Taulia Tagovailoa
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Maryland Terrapins
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_230725.jpg
Simms: Hype ‘should be real’ about the Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is Barkley's deal a win for Giants RB?

July 25, 2023 02:36 PM
With Saquon Barkley agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the New York Giants, Dan Patrick tries to judge whether the deal is a win or a loss for the running back amid league-wide RB contract disputes.
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
12:33
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_230725.jpg
12:20
Simms: Hype ‘should be real’ about the Jets
nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
3:23
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
1:47
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?
nbc_pft_stefanskipressure_230725.jpg
6:32
Why Stefanski is on hot seat in CLE, not Watson
nbc_pft_watson_230725.jpg
6:00
How Watson’s suspension has changed him
nbc_pft_zackmartin_230725.jpg
2:32
Martin sends message by missing DAL’s team flight
nbc_pft_marcuspeters_230725.jpg
2:15
Peters signs a one-year deal with the Raiders
nbc_pft_crossovergrid_230725.jpg
7:20
PFT plays The Grid: Pro Football Talk Edition
nbc_pft_cjgardenerjohnson_230725.jpg
2:13
Gardner-Johnson reportedly avoids knee damage
nbc_pft_chiefsdynasty_230725.jpg
1:48
Mahomes spells out his definition of a dynasty
nbc_pft_hillsettlement_230725.jpg
5:39
Hill reaches settlement to resolve marina incident
