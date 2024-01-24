 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travis Kelce
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?
Petr Mrazek
Blackhawks agree to new 2-year contract with veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Full-field tee times for Round 1 of the LPGA Drive On Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_cantlayint_240124.jpg
Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers
nbc_golf_pga_hojgaardint_240124.jpg
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travis Kelce
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?
Petr Mrazek
Blackhawks agree to new 2-year contract with veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Full-field tee times for Round 1 of the LPGA Drive On Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_cantlayint_240124.jpg
Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers
nbc_golf_pga_hojgaardint_240124.jpg
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Mahomes to blame for how Allen is discussed?

January 24, 2024 02:23 PM
Dan Orlovsky discusses how Josh Allen and Brock Purdy are treated similarly and differently, and why Patrick Mahomes is to blame for the way Allen is viewed and discussed, and previews the conference championships.
Up Next
nbc_dps_stevepalazzolointerview_240124.jpg
8:27
Two-point conversion analytics changing convention
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chiefsoffense_240124.jpg
6:07
Simms dissects KC’s use of 13 personnel vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_confchiprushyds_240124.jpg
2:52
McCaffrey, Jackson favored to lead rushing yards
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsdefense_240124.jpg
4:24
Will Hutchinson pressure Purdy to unsettle 49ers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_confchampqbs_240124.jpg
4:26
Conference Championship QB odds
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikeevans_240124.jpg
3:38
Evans would ‘love’ to be back with Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_diggsaftergame_240124.jpg
4:32
‘Fair to question’ Diggs not talking to media
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240124.jpg
12:19
Beane ‘firmly believes’ Diggs is a No. 1 receiver
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughchargers_240124.jpg
2:32
Chargers, Harbaugh reportedly in striking distance
Now Playing
nbc_pft_divisionalrdlosers_240124.jpg
8:42
Which doesn’t belong: Divisional Round losers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tombrady49ers_240124.jpg
2:10
49ers’ interest in Brady showed Shanahan’s honesty
Now Playing
nbc_pft_raiderstomtelesco_240124.jpg
6:21
Telesco getting second shot as G.M. is ‘shocking’
Now Playing