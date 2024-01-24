Watch Now
Is Mahomes to blame for how Allen is discussed?
Dan Orlovsky discusses how Josh Allen and Brock Purdy are treated similarly and differently, and why Patrick Mahomes is to blame for the way Allen is viewed and discussed, and previews the conference championships.
Two-point conversion analytics changing convention
Steve Palazzolo joins to discuss how two-point conversion analytics are changing conventional wisdom for coaches in the NFL.
Simms dissects KC’s use of 13 personnel vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review Kansas City's use of 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TEs) and success with it against the Bills, how the Chiefs can potentially apply it against the Ravens, and why they maybe shouldn't.
McCaffrey, Jackson favored to lead rushing yards
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the favorites to rush for the most yards during the conference championship games.
Will Hutchinson pressure Purdy to unsettle 49ers?
Chris Simms calls Aidan Hutchinson a "force" for Detroit and "one of the best defensive players in football," explaining how his impact on the game goes well beyond just his pass-rushing abilities.
Conference Championship QB odds
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for which QB will have the most passing yards, if any starting QB will throw more than four passing TDs and more.
Evans would ‘love’ to be back with Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what makes Mike Evans such a “big-time threat” and evaluate the WR’s chances of returning to Tampa Bay next season.
‘Fair to question’ Diggs not talking to media
Given Stefon Diggs has not been taking questions in the locker room after games, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the WR's performance has earned him special treatment and at what point it’ll be an issue.
Beane ‘firmly believes’ Diggs is a No. 1 receiver
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the top receivers in the league to evaluate if Stefon Diggs deserves to be in that conversation.
Chargers, Harbaugh reportedly in striking distance
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Chargers are an appealing team for any head coach candidate, especially Jim Harbaugh.
Which doesn’t belong: Divisional Round losers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Which doesn’t belong and why” to weigh in on the Bills, Buccaneers, Texans and Packers.
49ers’ interest in Brady showed Shanahan’s honesty
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Kyle Shanahan being straight up to Brock Purdy about his previous aspirations to get Tom Brady is an example of how honest is his with his players.