Top News

andy murray.jpg
3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,

Top Clips

sexton.jpg
Sexton’s Round 11 ride not without its ‘what ifs’
nbc_smx_t24jordonsmith_240325.jpg
Should Smith have been pulled off during Round 11?
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

NFL making things too hard with hip-drop rule?

March 25, 2024 12:00 PM
Dan Patrick believes the NFL is making tackling "almost impossible" for defenders given the decision to penalize hip-drop tackles moving forward, along with other rule decisions that impact the defensive side.
nbc_csu_cbcomp_240325.jpg
14:18
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
nbc_csu_decamerionrichardson_240325.jpg
8:39
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Richardson
nbc_csu_maxmelton_240325.jpg
8:09
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Max Melton
nbc_csu_djjames_240325.jpg
7:36
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 D.J. James
nbc_csu_natewiggins_240325.jpg
10:17
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Nate Wiggins
nbc_csu_quinyonmitchell_240325.jpg
13:02
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Quinyon Mitchell
nbc_pft_aidanoconnellv2_240325.jpg
8:32
Is O’Connell a band-aid or decoy for the Raiders?
nbc_pft_kickoffproposal_240325.jpg
5:04
‘Legitimate excitement’ about Kickoff proposal
nbc_pft_sneed_240325.jpg
4:15
Chiefs reportedly are trading Sneed to the Titans
nbc_pft_ohtani_240325.jpg
1:07
Ohtani situation ‘a cautionary tale’ for NFL
nbc_pft_deionsanders_240325.jpg
10:35
Sanders’ son and Hunter won’t play for some teams
nbc_pft_salehlastyear_240325.jpg
5:54
Saleh hoping for Jets to fly ‘under the radar’
