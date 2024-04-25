 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
Ezra Frech has golden plans for Paris Paralympics, and that’s just the beginning
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dover an important test for Team Penske trio

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcalvarezgoal_240425.jpg
Alvarez makes it 4-0 for Man City v. Brighton
nbc_soc_nigeriagold96_240417.jpg
No. 4: Nigeria’s golden generation wins in Atlanta
nbc_pl_mcfoden2ndgoal_240425.jpg
Foden tucks away Man City’s third v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
Ezra Frech has golden plans for Paris Paralympics, and that’s just the beginning
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dover an important test for Team Penske trio

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcalvarezgoal_240425.jpg
Alvarez makes it 4-0 for Man City v. Brighton
nbc_soc_nigeriagold96_240417.jpg
No. 4: Nigeria’s golden generation wins in Atlanta
nbc_pl_mcfoden2ndgoal_240425.jpg
Foden tucks away Man City’s third v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is the McCarthy Top 5 buzz manufactured?

April 25, 2024 02:46 PM
Dan Patrick Show discusses the latest news surrounding the the 2024 NFL Draft, including whether the rumors of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy going Top 5 are manufactured.
Up Next
nbc_dps_danieljeremiahinterview_240425.jpg
16:54
NYG, MIN will ‘keep trying’ to move up for Maye
Now Playing
nbc_dps_trevorsikkemainterview_240425.jpg
11:37
Can Daniels protect himself at the NFL level?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_drafthottakes_240425.jpg
3:30
Dan Patrick Show’s hottest takes for the NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
7:58
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
1:25
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
Now Playing
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
2:11
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hendricksontrade_240425.jpg
3:01
Report: Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftmorelikely_240425.jpg
14:41
NFL draft scenarios: Odunze falls, Chargers go OL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_penixnix_240425.jpg
11:39
Broncos ‘can’t flirt with danger’ in QB search
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanderspick_244025.jpg
14:49
Daniels is a ‘no-brainer’ for Commanders at No. 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbnottop5_244025.jpg
6:15
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_240425.jpg
9:33
Williams will be a ‘special’ No. 1 pick for Bears
Now Playing