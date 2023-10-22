Watch Now
Jackson after Ravens' blowout: 'Sky's the limit'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says his offense expects performances like the one the group gave in a 38-6 blowout win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
Jones: Win over Bills was ‘a crumb’ to build on
Mac Jones explains why the Patriots' 29-25 win over the Bills is just a starting point for what the team needs to continue to work on moving forward, as well as how he has blocked out the noise.
Berry stunned by yard-sale eagle at Applebee’s
Matthew Berry drops some knowledge on a surprise guest dressed as an eagle and his wife at a Philadelphia Applebee's.
Top NFL Week 7 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Lawrence Jackson and Jay Croucher take a look at the best NFL Week 7 player props, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tagovailoa finding freedom to be himself with MIA
In this episode of "Gets It", Michael Smith sits down with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to discuss how Mike McDaniel has helped him find the freedom to be himself, as well as overcoming adverse moments in his career.
Kelce, Eagles O-line build rhythm through run game
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce sits down with Devin McCourty to talk about the key to the offensive line's stellar play and how his podcast has helped him keep tabs with the rest of the NFL.
TNF Analytics reveals the ‘hidden game’ in NFL
Sam Schwartzstein from Amazon Prime TNF Analytics joins Peter King to discuss the new way to watch the NFL, the impact of AI and analytics in football and predicting which defensive players are likely to blitz.
Why Brown, Stafford could have big fantasy weeks
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss fantasy players on the rise and on the fall, including George Pickens, Marquise Brown and Matthew Stafford.
Impact of Garoppolo’s injury on fantasy managers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy implications of Jimmy Garoppolo's injury and what the return of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs means for fantasy managers.
Week 7 Pick-Up Lines: Mahomes in for a big game
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch their favorite NFL Week 7 bets, including action on the Chargers-Chiefs and Browns-Colts, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Should Jones be trusted in fantasy if he plays?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the impact of a potential Aaron Jones return and discuss the key fantasy players in Dolphins-Eagles, Chargers-Chiefs and Packers-Broncos.
Why Kamara is a ‘borderline RB1' in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their biggest fantasy takeaways from the Jaguars-Saints matchup, including Alvin Kamara's receiving workload and Travis Etienne's stretch of strong performances.