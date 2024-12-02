Watch Now
Allen: 'Pretty cool' to make NFL history vs. 49ers
Josh Allen and James Cook join Melissa Stark to react to the Buffalo Bills' victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, including Allen making NFL history in the win.
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth why there were a number of games in Week 13 that were important wins, regardless of the score or how ugly they may have looked.
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
Greg Rousseau joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to shed light on how taking that first step was different given the snow, what makes the environment so fun in Buffalo and more.
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Rams' Week 13 win over the Saints, including how the team leaned on their stars in the second half against New Orleans.
AFC playoff picture highlighted by Bills, Chiefs
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth unpack the upcoming schedules for the Bills and Chiefs to examine which AFC powerhouse will have the edge entering the playoffs.
Bills ‘are built’ for tough weather conditions
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how the Bills have built a defense that can stick with anybody, where Josh Allen's MVP case stands, remaining schedules for Buffalo and the 49ers and more.
Highlights: Bills clinch AFC East with snowy win
From a career-best 65-yard James Cook TD to a wild lateral TD for Josh Allen, the Bills put on a dominant performance through the snow for a 35-10 win over the 49ers to secure the AFC East crown.
Speed Round: Confidence level for Bucs, Seahawks
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss their confidence level for a few playoff hopefuls through Week 13, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.
Vikings ‘stick with game plan’ to defeat Cardinals
The FNIA crew react to the Minnesota Vikings' comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, and how the coaching staff continues to show "calmness" when the team is behind.
PIT ‘pushing buttons’ to get most out of Wilson
FNIA breaks down the Steelers offensive explosion in their victory over the Bengals, discussing how the Pittsburgh coaching staff is pushing all the right buttons to get the most out of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Eagles ‘playing together’ during winning streak
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Eagles defeating the Ravens to push their winning streak to eight games, and debate whether Baltimore should move on from kicker Justin Tucker.
Bills shock with Allen-to-Cooper-to-Allen TD
Josh Allen hits Amari Cooper with a short pass, who quickly laterals the ball back into the hands of Allen, who dives into the end zone to extend the Bills' lead.