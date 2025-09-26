 Skip navigation
Top News

Giancarlo Stanton
AL East race between Yankees and Blue Jays comes down to final weekend of season
Nashville Predators
Predators trying to bounce back after last season’s expensive flop
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh makes history, but will the catcher’s 60 homers be enough to beat Aaron Judge for MVP?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’

Watch Now

Fields' return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins

September 26, 2025 10:57 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Monday night's New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins matchup in the AFC East.

nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_roto_bteweek4bestbets_250926.jpg
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
nbc_roto_btebengalsbroncos_250926.jpg
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
02:32
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250926.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4
nbc_pft_henryfumbles_250926.jpg
03:55
Ravens’ Henry must ‘solve’ recent fumbling issues
nbc_pft_ravenschiefs_250926.jpg
02:45
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
nbc_pft_goodellbrady_250926.jpg
11:36
Goodell doesn’t see conflict of interest for Brady
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250926.jpg
04:03
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
nbc_pft_harrison_250926.jpg
13:31
Harrison Jr. ‘found his confidence’ vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_morelikely_250926.jpg
06:25
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_officiating_250926.jpg
11:55
NFL officiating can’t have ‘roll the dice’ quality
nbc_pft_murraytalk_250926.jpg
03:24
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
nbc_pft_seaazendofgame_250926.jpg
12:12
Unpacking final minutes of Seahawks-Cardinals
nbc_pft_seaazfirstconvo_250926.jpg
08:45
Cardinals fall short despite finding late momentum
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250925.jpg
02:00
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
love.jpg
04:50
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
trey.jpg
02:00
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_hate_catches_250925.jpg
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
nbc_ffhh_monygomery_250925.jpg
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_love_catches_250925v2.jpg
14:29
Odunze, Olave could stay consistent in Week 4
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250925.jpg
14:24
Hampton, Hall and Dobbins headline RBs for Week 4
herbert.jpg
02:32
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
01:18
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
01:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_gbvsdal_250925.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 4 preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_chivslv_250925.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Bears vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_jaxvssf_250925.jpg
03:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_balvskc_250925.jpg
04:38
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
nbc_roto_lynxmercury_250926.jpg
01:04
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
nbc_cfb_ndgamedaytraditions_250926.jpg
02:07
Inside Notre Dame’s special gameday traditions
nbc_golf_fleetwoodmac_250926.jpg
01:11
Rory, Fleetwood feeling ‘continuity’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rahmhatton_250926.jpg
01:37
Rahm, Hatton on dominant opening win at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_europefirstpointVOD_250926.jpg
28
JT’s miss gives Europe opening point in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
nbc_dps_russellwilsonhofv2_250926.jpg
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
newth.jpg
01:48
DeChambeau starts Ryder Cup off strong with birdie
nbc_golf_donaldspot_250926.jpg
02:16
Team Europe captain Donald’s journey to Ryder Cup
donald.jpg
06:22
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
tie.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
shot.jpg
07:11
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th
smxinsider-smxfacts-250925.jpg
06:36
Jett shows strength under pressure in title races
nbc_moto_smxi_30board_250925.jpg
20:07
Final standings review; looking ahead to MXoN
mathc1.jpg
11:24
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
hostile.jpg
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
keegan.jpg
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_ryderpairs_250925.jpg
01:48
DeChambeau-Thomas, Rahm-Hatton will open Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_godwin_250925.jpg
01:32
Start Godwin in fantasy with Evans, Egbuka injured
nbc_roto_mcmillan_250925.jpg
01:26
McMillan the ‘lone bright spot’ for Panthers
nbc_roto_davanteadams_250925.jpg
01:28
Adams has ‘top-15' ceiling in fantasy
nbc_pl_bournemouthrcfeature_250925.jpg
07:35
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
nbc_smx_w2rcpors1hl_250925.jpg
12:34
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 1
nbc_golf_jeep_250925.jpg
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
GeorgiaSECschedule.jpg
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
nbc_rtf_indianaoverillinois_250925.jpg
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
nbc_rtf_mateersurgery_250925.jpg
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
GundyRTF9-25.jpg
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State