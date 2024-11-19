 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 17 Cal at USC
How to watch San Jose State vs. USC: Live stream info for men’s college basketball game
Tropicana Field
Tampa Bay Rays say new St. Pete stadium is unlikely to be ready for 2028 season, if at all
Dana Holgorsen
Dana Holgorsen’s cure for boredom is to work on turning around Nebraska’s struggling offense

Top Clips

nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_241119.jpg
Why Allen deserves edge in MVP race over Jackson
nbc_dps_mattleinartinterview_241119.jpg
Why Stafford is one of the most ‘underrated QBs’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 17 Cal at USC
How to watch San Jose State vs. USC: Live stream info for men’s college basketball game
Tropicana Field
Tampa Bay Rays say new St. Pete stadium is unlikely to be ready for 2028 season, if at all
Dana Holgorsen
Dana Holgorsen’s cure for boredom is to work on turning around Nebraska’s struggling offense

Top Clips

nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_241119.jpg
Why Allen deserves edge in MVP race over Jackson
nbc_dps_mattleinartinterview_241119.jpg
Why Stafford is one of the most ‘underrated QBs’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tucker struggling mightily this season for Ravens

November 19, 2024 02:26 PM
Baltimore has a situation on their hands and one that Dan Patrick never thought would need to be addressed, which is that Justin Tucker has not been good this season for the Ravens and it seems like he has the yips.
Up Next
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_241119.jpg
10:54
Why Allen deserves edge in MVP race over Jackson
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mattleinartinterview_241119.jpg
16:39
Why Stafford is one of the most ‘underrated QBs’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bestbadteaminnfl_241119.jpg
3:13
Who are the best ‘bad’ teams in the NFL?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_texandcowboysrecap_241119.jpg
4:58
Patrick: Time to accept Cowboys for who they are
Now Playing
nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
7:09
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
Now Playing
nbc_dls_diannarussini_241119.jpg
21:37
NFL teams have ‘eye on’ Vrabel, Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwrs_241119.jpg
8:58
Look to Moore, Watson on Week 12 waivers at WR
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverdsts_241119.jpg
3:07
Berry ‘not ready’ to drop Estime despite committee
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverqbs_241119.jpg
14:47
No reason Nix should be available in fantasy
Now Playing
nbcc_ffhh_danieljones_241119.jpg
4:16
Does DeVito carry any fantasy upside for Giants?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_texanscowboys_241119.jpg
4:15
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
0:54
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
Now Playing