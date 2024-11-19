Watch Now
Tucker struggling mightily this season for Ravens
Baltimore has a situation on their hands and one that Dan Patrick never thought would need to be addressed, which is that Justin Tucker has not been good this season for the Ravens and it seems like he has the yips.
Up Next
Why Allen deserves edge in MVP race over Jackson
Why Allen deserves edge in MVP race over Jackson
Chase Daniel joins Dan Patrick to discuss where the Texans stand amid C.J. Stroud's struggles, if the MVP is Josh Allen's to lose, who can go toe-to-toe with the Lions in the NFC, and more.
Why Stafford is one of the most ‘underrated QBs’
Why Stafford is one of the most 'underrated QBs'
Heisman Trophy winner and college football analyst Matt Leinart joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the evolution of quarterbacks in the NFL, why Matthew Stafford is so underrated and a preview of Ohio State-Indiana.
Who are the best ‘bad’ teams in the NFL?
Who are the best 'bad' teams in the NFL?
The Dan Patrick Show crew make their picks for the best 'bad' teams in the NFL, featuring the four teams who look good on paper and have a solid roster but have underperformed on the field.
Patrick: Time to accept Cowboys for who they are
Patrick: Time to accept Cowboys for who they are
Dan Patrick says it's "time to accept" the Dallas Cowboys for who they are after getting "embarrassed" in Week 11 by the Houston Texans and the bigger picture implications of the team's structure in a lost year.
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
Jets firing GM Douglas is a 'reactionary' move
Mike Florio breaks down the Jets' move to fire GM Joe Douglas and looks ahead to what this means for the futures of Aaron Rodgers, Woody Johnson and the next head coach.
NFL teams have ‘eye on’ Vrabel, Belichick
NFL teams have 'eye on' Vrabel, Belichick
The Athletic Senior NFL insider Dianna Russini joins The Dan Le Batard Show to report on the NFL head-coaching cycle, future of Aaron Rodgers, plus they're joined by the agent of New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito.
Look to Moore, Watson on Week 12 waivers at WR
Look to Moore, Watson on Week 12 waivers at WR
Matthew Berry and Co. run through their favorite WRs to target on Week 12 waivers, highlighting Elijah Moore, Christian Watson, and Quentin Johnston with favorable matchups ahead.
Berry ‘not ready’ to drop Estime despite committee
Berry 'not ready' to drop Estime despite committee
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight notable players to drop, most notably if they are off the Audric Estime train after underdelivering in Week 11.
No reason Nix should be available in fantasy
No reason Nix should be available in fantasy
Bo Nix’s progression of late is “not a fluke,” and as fantasy’s QB4 over the last four weeks, he leads Matthew Berry’s Week 12 waiver wire targets that also includes Anthony Richardson and Drake Maye.
Does DeVito carry any fantasy upside for Giants?
Does DeVito carry any fantasy upside for Giants?
With Tommy DeVito taking over under center for the Giants, Matthew Berry and Co. discuss if the signal-caller carries any fantasy upside for New York's playmakers.
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Mixon shines on MNF; Stroud’s fantasy stock slips
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the fantasy storylines from Texans-Cowboys, including Joe Mixon’s three-TD night and if managers should move on from the likes of C.J. Stroud and Rico Dowdle.