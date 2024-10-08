Watch Now
Chiefs find ways to win with plug-and-play roster
The Dan Patrick Show recaps the Kansas City Chiefs' Monday Night Football victory over the New Orleans Saints, discussing how the team keeps finding ways to win with a plug-and-play roster around Patrick Mahomes.
Russini reacts to Saleh firing in real time
NFL insider Dianna Russini fell victim to some unfortunate timing with the Robert Saleh firing breaking while she was on The Dan Le Batard Show, but she offered her reaction to the news.
Bigsby, Tracy making noise on the waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the latest RBs managers should target on the waiver wire entering Week 6, including Tank Bigsby, Jaylen Wright, Tyrone Tracy, among others.
Add Mooney, Downs in fantasy before it’s too late
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight Darnell Mooney and Josh Downs as premiere waiver wire adds entering Week 6 and also discuss Jalen Tolbert's emergence in the Cowboys' offense.
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at some of the QBs widely available in fantasy football who could make a difference for your fantasy football team.
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour discuss JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kareem Hunt's emergence in the Chiefs offense and Rashid Shaheed continuing to feast for the Saints.
Conklin, Otton are TEs worth adding for Week 6
Matthew Berry highlights Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton as worthy waiver wire adds for managers in need of a boost at tight end, as well as this week's top D/ST plays.
Are the 49ers worth a bet to miss the playoffs?
The FFHH crew give their favorite futures for the 2024 NFL season, with Matthew Berry taking a bold bet at plus-money (at DraftKings Sportsbook) for the San Francisco 49ers to miss the playoffs.
‘Accountability’ surrounds Saleh’s firing from NYJ
The New York Jets had an "energy problem" with Robert Saleh, says Connor Rogers, and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the team's future with Aaron Rodgers under center.
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
PFT examines the delicate line the NFL walks when it comes to player safety — particularly quarterbacks — as it tries to keep the best players on the field while also protecting them during gameplay.
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty agree that the No. 1 thing the Browns can do to possibly turn their season around is admit defeat with Deshaun Watson and make a change at quarterback.
Does firing Saleh help with Jets’ problems?
Brian Costello joins Dan Patrick to break down every angle of the Jets' firing of Robert Saleh five games into the 2024 season and how the move might affect New York's pursuit of Davante Adams.