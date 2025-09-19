Chiefs not explosive enough to cover v. Giants

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Week 3: Seahawks vs. Saints, Patriots vs. Steelers, and other matchups to exploit
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Rai Benjamin adds 400m hurdles world title to his Olympic gold after brief DQ scare
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Week 3: Seahawks vs. Saints, Patriots vs. Steelers, and other matchups to exploit
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Rai Benjamin adds 400m hurdles world title to his Olympic gold after brief DQ scare
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS, and more all week leading into Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF!
Close
Watch Now
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover v. Giants
September 19, 2025 10:53 AM
As the New York Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick do not like the Chiefs offense to cover this number given the injuries.
Related Videos
06:13
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
05:22
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
05:32
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?
13:00
Brady’s commentary job a ‘conflict of interest’
11:47
Are McDaniel’s days in Miami numbered?
11:53
Dolphins’ errors help Bills secure Week 3 win
08:21
Florio ‘curious’ to see how Wentz fits with MIN
05:28
Daniels ‘preparing mentally’ but may not start
11:30
Is it time for Dolphins to move on from Tua?
13:42
Are Bills prepared to get over postseason hump?
06:10
Bills defeat Dolphins on TNF to start 3-0
04:12
Williams, Wilson have favorable matchups Week 3
03:08
Allen leads most bet props for TNF Week 3
02:16
Stroud, Love may disappoint NFL Week 3
02:02
Avoid Jeudy and Coleman NFL Week 3
13:34
Ride with Flowers, Metcalf in NFL Week 3
05:24
Reconsider using Judkins, Tracy Jr. in Week 3
16:34
Lean on Irving, Cook for NFL Week 3
02:22
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
02:31
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
02:02
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
01:41
NFL Week 3 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
02:40
NFL Week 3 preview: Cowboys vs. Bears
01:00
NFL Week 3 preview: Saints vs. Seahawks
02:52
NFL Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Chargers
02:14
NFL Week 3 preview: Raiders vs. Commanders
02:59
NFL Week 3 preview: Colts vs. Titans
03:57
NFL Week 3 preview: Jets vs. Buccaneers
02:52
NFL Week 3 preview: Steelers vs. Patriots
03:59
NFL Week 3 preview: Rams vs. Eagles
Latest Clips
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
07:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
02:10
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
10:56
Benjamin adds 400m world title to Olympic gold
04:54
Hall has sizeable lead for 2nd day of heptathlon
05:43
Bol brings it for 400mH world title; Jones silver
05:22
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, 4th-fastest overall
07:35
Fisher qualifies for men’s 5000m final at worlds
01:43
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
06:10
Hunter chasing Jett in SMX Championship
19:31
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
14:11
Expect ‘drama’ in SMX World Championship Final
01:54
Thomas, Tibbetts favor new WNBA playoff structure
01:48
Sabally: Phoenix will be louder than NY Game 3
03:57
LBs Alliegro, Curtis get personal in trivia
01:23
Should fantasy managers be worried about McConkey?
01:22
Bowers still top option in a ‘weirdly’ LV offense
01:21
Warren leading Colts’ offense two weeks into year
01:18
Seahawks’ Charbonnet could cede touches to Walker
03:45
Kimes: Discourse surrounding McDaniel is ‘weird’
18:32
Daniel: Offensive line woes still plaguing Chiefs
05:44
Should Johnson have called out players publicly?
04:21
Unpacking LSU’s lack of offensive production
05:51
Dabo claps back: ‘All we’ve done is win’
06:13
Analyzing Notre Dame’s defensive struggles vs. A&M
05:56
Which QBs do we trust the most through Week 3?
06:29
CFP implications loom over Illinois vs. Indiana
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue