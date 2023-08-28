 Skip navigation
Zaquan Patterson.jpg
2024 All-American Zaquan Patterson Commits to Miami
CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zaquan Patterson.jpg
2024 All-American Zaquan Patterson Commits to Miami
CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Kelce focuses on 'uplifting' teammates, community

August 28, 2023 12:33 PM
Travis Kelce opens up to Maria Taylor about why he tries to bring a sense of positivity and fun into each day, what makes the Chiefs community so special, his outing to the White House, hosting SNL and more.
