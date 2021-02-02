 Skip navigation
Top News

Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 42 Nolan Ziegler, sophomore linebacker, Irish legacy
Tennis: Miami Open
Defending champ Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Practice
NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr., stays No. 1; Ross Chastain moves up

Top Clips

nbc_indy_indy500no9_230427.jpg
Top 10 Indy 500s of all time: Sam Hornish ekes out 2006 Indianapolis 500
nbcs_edge_6-27wouldyourather_230627.jpg
Debating Ohtani vs. Acuna Jr., 2023 NFL futures
nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Kelce, Mahomes headline highest graded Chiefs
February 2, 2021 06:12 PM
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are Pro Football Focus' highest graded Chiefs this season.
Up Next
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_230621.jpeg
11:31
Orlovsky: Almost impossible to fix gambling in NFL
nbc_pftpm_rodgersventure_230620.jpg
4:27
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
nbc_pft_bearsunhappyclaypoolv2_230616.jpg
3:21
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
nbc_pft_biggestoffseasonshocks_230616.jpg
5:51
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
nbc_pft_postoffseasonranks_230616.jpg
1:59
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
nbc_pft_jkdobbins_230616.jpg
9:10
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_230616.jpg
7:07
Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII rings
nbc_pft_chrisjoneslatest_230616.jpg
7:34
Chiefs hope holdout Jones is back by training camp
nbc_pft_dhoppatriots_230616.jpg
18:31
Hopkins will take time for decision after NE visit
nbc_pft_oaklandathleticsmovev2_230616.jpg
20:15
Manfred calls out community about A’s relocation
nbc_pft_davisonathleticsv2_230616.jpg
9:45
Davis doesn’t want A’s possible relocation to LV
nbc_pft_mahomes_230615.jpg
7:22
Simms: Mahomes is ‘the human highlight film’
