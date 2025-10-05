 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sanderson_farms_trophy_1920.jpg
Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
smxinsider-smxfacts-250925.jpg
Australia wins 2025 Motocross of Nations with Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping motos, USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Penn State at UCLA
Inside the AP Poll: Why Penn State and Texas fell out of the Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_balharbaughsound_251005.jpg
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Moore applauds Saints' resiliency after first win

October 5, 2025 05:16 PM
Kellen Moore was all smiles talking about the Saints' defensive performance and overall grit in beating the Giants for the first win of Moore's head coaching career.

nbc_nfl_balharbaughsound_251005.jpg
53
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’
nbc_fnia_talkingballseg_251004.jpg
02:33
Vrabel: Maye ‘wants to be perfect’
nbc_fnia_joshclip_251004.jpg
03:17
Bills’ ‘family-like atmosphere’ important to Allen
Vrabel_interview_SNF.jpg
27:51
Talkin’ Ball: Vrabel on coaching, Maye progress
allen_and_devin.jpg
17:20
How Allen, Bills adopted a ‘don’t blink mindset’
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251003.jpg
01:09
How Irving’s injury shakes up TB backfield vs. SEA
nbc_ffhh_staffordreax_251003.jpg
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251003.jpg
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251003.jpg
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
nbc_ffhh_flexhelp_251003.jpg
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
nbc_ffhh_jacksonnews_251003.jpg
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_week5injuries_251003.jpg
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
nbc_ffhh_49ersramsrecap_251003.jpg
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
nbc_bte_nfcchampionv2_251003.jpg
02:25
Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC
nbc_roto_bteweek5bestbetscommandersbills_251003.jpg
01:35
Allen under 0.5 INTs, Commanders +3 enticing bets
nbc_bte_week5bets_251003.jpg
02:16
DET covering spread vs. CIN among Week 5 best bets
mahomeslawrencejaguarschiefsthumbnailbetting.jpg
02:08
Take Chiefs over Jaguars on Monday Night Football
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
04:13
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
06:52
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
07:32
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?
nbc_pft_pukanacua_251003.jpg
01:43
Nacua becomes first WR with 50 catches in 5 games
nbc_pft_otrules_251003.jpg
11:28
How one team can win OT without giving up ball
nbc_pft_49ersfans_251003.jpg
06:17
49ers fans take over in OT win at SoFi Stadium
nbc_pft_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
02:33
Bourne was ‘unstoppable’ stepping up for 49ers
nbc_pft_ravenstexansv2_251003.jpg
06:24
Do Ravens or Texans need a Week 5 win more?
aj_brown.jpg
04:31
Eagles good at ‘taking steam’ out of situations
nbc_pft_giantssaints_251003.jpg
03:02
Dart’s presence ‘makes the Giants better’
nbc_pft_macjones_251003.jpg
15:33
How Jones’ performance for 49ers impacts Purdy
nbc_pft_ramsot_251003.jpg
11:03
McVay’s decision to go for it in OT ‘felt clunky’
nbc_roto_skattebo_251002.jpg
01:29
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo

nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
bcclassicanalysis-251005.jpg
15:42
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
nbc_pl_bremc_251005.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_evertoncp_251005.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
nbc_pl_wolbha_251005.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_newnf_251005.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_251005.jpg
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
nbc_pl_burnelygoal_251005.jpg
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251005.jpg
03:11
Woltemade’s penalty gives Newcastle 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251005.jpg
55
Van Hecke heads Brighton level with Wolves
nbc_pl_astonvillagoal2_251005.jpg
01:07
Malen’s brace gives Villa 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251005.jpg
01:41
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_251005.jpg
01:12
Munoz slots home Palace’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_astonvilla1_251005.jpg
01:25
Malen strikes Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251005.jpg
01:13
Verbruggen’s own goal gives Wolves 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_pereiraredcard_251005.jpg
01:10
Pereira receives straight red card for dissent