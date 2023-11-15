Watch Now
Key storylines for Vikings vs. Broncos on SNF
With the Vikings visiting the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, storylines such as Joshua Dobbs' meteoric rise and Pat Surtain's coverage skills will be under an even greater microscope.
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Nathaniel Hackett has done without Aaron Rodgers at the helm and spell out why without a few more wins, it won’t matter if the QB manages to come back this season.
Steelers working on a ‘formula to win in January’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what teams need to win late in the season and how it differs from earlier in the year, as well as if the Steelers have what it takes to make a run.
PFT Draft: Top Coach of the Year candidates
From Mike McDaniel to DeMeco Ryans, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which coaches they think have the best shot at winning Coach of the Year after 10 weeks of play.
Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the breaking news that Deshaun Watson sustained a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder, which will require season-ending surgery.
Impact of Watson surgery on AFC North playoff race
Dan Patrick reacts to the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder and wonders how it will impact the competitive AFC North.
PFT power rankings: Niners, Lions rise in Week 11
Mike Florio defends his Week 11 power rankings to Chris Simms, explaining why the 49ers and Lions were elevated in the top five, the Ravens and Jaguars plummeted down the list and more.
Ravens can’t afford more fourth-quarter misfires
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Ravens' pattern of blowing fourth-quarter leads and Simms explains why Lamar Jackson is not the only one to blame for Baltimore's recent inability to finish games.
Assessing likelihood of Diggs staying in Buffalo
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Trevon Diggs’ latest tweets about Stefon Diggs and weigh in on the chances of Stefon looking to stay or move on from Buffalo.
At what point are Bills’ shortcomings on Allen?
Given Sean McDermott acknowledged Josh Allen isn’t where “we’d like him to be,” Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate areas the QB needs to improve and if the team has failed him in some aspects.
Why Texas A&M could be a good fit for Campbell
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how there could be a lot more money for Dan Campbell at his former college, Texas A&M, and question if he’d consider a move.
Analyzing Campbell’s decision making on 4th down
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Dan Campbell’s remarks about wearing a diaper on fourth down and being ready for anything and contrast that mentality with using analytics.