Key to Chiefs' offense is speed of Hill, Hardman
Peter King breaks down how the speed of the Chiefs receivers plays a factor in everything they do on offense by taking a deep dive in the Film Room, presented by NFL Game Pass.
Orlovsky: Almost impossible to fix gambling in NFL
Dan Orlovsky joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss gambling in the NFL, how good the Jets are going to be with Aaron Rodgers, the top teams in the NFC and perfect fits for Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins.
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
Mike Florio criticizes New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for crowdfunding to raise $1.235 million for his online sports database business venture — despite earning hundreds of millions (and counting) in his career.
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shine a light on why being frustrated with Chase Claypool both “on and off the field” is a tremendous issue for the development of Justin Fields.
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why the gambling policy issues have emerged as the most surprising narrative in the offseason, along with the Cardinals dysfunction and Tom Brady developments.
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings, where the Chiefs are atop the list, followed by the Eagles and 49ers rounding out the top three.
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons try to make sense of J.K. Dobbins’ decision to sit out over the lack of a new deal, but explain why the RB position just doesn’t have the same pull as other positions.
Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII rings
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons marvel at how the Chiefs manage to thread such a thin needle year after year and why Patrick Mahomes’ mentality is the key to their success.
Chiefs hope holdout Jones is back by training camp
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why it’s important for Chris Jones to get as much money as he can now, given his position, as opposed to someone like Patrick Mahomes.
Hopkins will take time for decision after NE visit
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze how DeAndre Hopkins could be “the unquestioned alfa” for the Patriots, if the free agent elects to sign with New England.
Manfred calls out community about A’s relocation
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dabble into the MLB world to analyze Rob Manfred’s comments about the possible Oakland A’s relocation and draw parallels into the NFL with St. Louis and the Rams.
Davis doesn’t want A’s possible relocation to LV
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Mark Davis’ comments from a few months ago about not supporting the Oakland A’s potential relocation to Las Vegas, given Rob Manfred's recent comments.