King: Burrow 'looks as good as he ever has'
Peter King joins Dan Patrick to discuss Joe Burrow's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Will Levis' impressive NFL debut and what the Tennessee Titans should get in return for Derrick Henry.
Are Broncos taking right approach with Wilson?
Dan Patrick discusses Sean Payton's use of Russell Wilson and questions if the Denver Broncos should let the nine-time Pro Bowler throw more passes.
Jones, Sanders continue to struggle in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through their 'Sunday Scaries,' featuring another poor fantasy performance from Aaron Jones and a two-carry day for Miles Sanders.
What to make of Levis’ big fantasy performance
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Will Levis' huge fantasy showing in his NFL debut, as well as Jaylen Waddle and Gus Edwards' strong performances in Week 8.
Jacobs’ Under on rushing yards a smart MNF bet
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses their favorite bets for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions game on Monday Night Football, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
How Cousins’ injury impacts the fantasy landscape
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through the biggest injuries in the NFL and discuss what Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury means for fantasy managers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Should fantasy managers ‘buy low’ on Tony Pollard?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain why managers shouldn't give up on Tony Pollard, discuss Rashid Shaheed's boom-or-bust potential and look at Jonathan Taylor's usage with the Colts.
What is Sam Howell’s fantasy potential?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Sam Howell's big fantasy day against the Eagles, another great fantasy performance from A.J. Brown and what to expect from the Bengals offense moving forward.
PHI mistakes ‘don’t matter’ with so much firepower
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise the Eagles, who now hold the best record in the NFL, after securing the victory over the Commanders, but also credit Sam Howell and Washington's ability to keep it close.
Unpacking an ‘ugly’ Jets-Giants Week 8 matchup
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack a 'weird' game between the Jets and Giants, calling it one of the 'ugliest offensive performances' in recent memory.
Chargers ‘outclassed’ Bears in dominant win on SNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Chargers' victory over the Bears, where Los Angeles 'outclassed' Chicago and forced them to throw the ball 'more than they wanted to.'
Week 8 superlatives: Titans’ future is now
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name their superlatives for Week 8 of the NFL season, from Will Levis' 4 TD debut with the Titans to Tyreek Hill's domination and historic pace.