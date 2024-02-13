 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Invitational - Previews
Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
In new Sun Day Red gear, Tiger plays quick 9 on Tuesday
nbc_cbb_bigtenin10_240129.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kwparta_240213.jpg
Arsenal’s ‘maturity’ paid dividends v. West Ham
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240213.jpg
Chiefs’ Mahomes transformed himself this season
nbc_golf_gt_kiraontiger_240213.jpg
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Invitational - Previews
Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
In new Sun Day Red gear, Tiger plays quick 9 on Tuesday
nbc_cbb_bigtenin10_240129.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kwparta_240213.jpg
Arsenal’s ‘maturity’ paid dividends v. West Ham
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240213.jpg
Chiefs’ Mahomes transformed himself this season
nbc_golf_gt_kiraontiger_240213.jpg
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Shanahan, 49ers weren't aggressive enough in OT

February 13, 2024 01:49 PM
Dan Patrick doesn't buy that many 49ers didn't know the new overtime rules during Super Bowl LVIII, and he thinks Kyle Shanahan's mistake wasn't receiving the kickoff but settling for three points.
Up Next
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240213.jpg
15:06
Chiefs’ Mahomes transformed himself this season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_rosstuckersbanalysis_240213.jpg
14:03
Mental errors crushed 49ers in Super Bowl 58
Now Playing
nbc_pft_unsungheroes_240213.jpg
6:11
McDuffie, Karlaftis among SB LVIII unsung heroes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_threepeatv2_240213.jpg
16:03
Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zimmertodallas_240213.jpg
3:00
Zimmer fits Cowboys’ recent hiring trends
Now Playing
nbc_pft_freeagents_240213.jpg
4:43
Notable Chiefs, 49ers free agents: Jones, Kinlaw
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesplaystyle_240213.jpg
4:20
Mahomes: Playing style is like ‘a top tier lawyer’
Now Playing
jones.jpg
19:25
Jones on SF taking the ball in OT: ‘They’re crazy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_andyreid_240213.jpg
8:59
Reid confirms he will return to Chiefs in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_officiating_240213.jpg
19:13
What to make of bad spot in KC’s game-tying drive
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vegasrecap_240213.jpg
8:18
Las Vegas is the ‘perfect spot’ for Super Bowls
Now Playing
nbc_dps_superbowllviiirecap_240212.jpg
14:12
Mahomes did ‘just enough’ to secure SB LVIII win
Now Playing