Shanahan, 49ers weren't aggressive enough in OT
Dan Patrick doesn't buy that many 49ers didn't know the new overtime rules during Super Bowl LVIII, and he thinks Kyle Shanahan's mistake wasn't receiving the kickoff but settling for three points.
Chiefs' Mahomes transformed himself this season
First Things First co-host Nick Wright joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how Patrick Mahomes transformed himself this season and looks back on the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 victory.
Mental errors crushed 49ers in Super Bowl 58
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to give his analysis on Super Bowl 58, discussing what led to the San Francisco 49ers blowing their double-digit lead to the Kansas City Chiefs.
McDuffie, Karlaftis among SB LVIII unsung heroes
PFT highlights the unsung heroes of Super Bowl LVIII including Jaylen Watson, George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie and more.
Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to separate themselves in the history books as they begin their quest for three straight Super Bowl titles.
Zimmer fits Cowboys' recent hiring trends
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share why Mike Zimmer's hire is a clear example of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' recent hires, where familiarity and comfortability appear to be priorities.
Notable Chiefs, 49ers free agents: Jones, Kinlaw
From Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Javon Kinlaw and many more, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have plenty of critical decisions to make in free agency this offseason.
Mahomes: Playing style is like 'a top tier lawyer'
Patrick Mahomes explained why he thinks his playing style at the quarterback position resembles the work of a 'top tier lawyer.'
Jones on SF taking the ball in OT: ‘They’re crazy’
PFT sifts through the aftermath of the 49ers' coin flip decision in Super Bowl LVIII's overtime and assess Chris Jones' shock at the move.
Reid confirms he will return to Chiefs in 2024
Florio and Simms react to Andy Reid’s latest comments on his future with the Chiefs, explaining why his return can fuel Kansas City's dreams of three straight Super Bowls.
What to make of bad spot in KC's game-tying drive
Florio and Simms weigh in on the questionable referee spot in the Kansas City Chiefs' game-tying drive in Super Bowl LVIII, explaining why officials 'blew it' in a key moment.
Las Vegas is the 'perfect spot' for Super Bowls
Florio and Simms reflect on their experience in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, highlighting why the city is ‘made for’ the big game and why it should host again in the future.