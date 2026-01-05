 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: US Open
Osaka ill at United Cup in Perth but hopes to be OK for the Australian Open
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams is back at the Australian Open 5 years after her last appearance, 28 after her 1st
Syndication: Louisville
Diane Crump, the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 77

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioheadcoaches_260104.jpg
What does future hold for Tomlin and Harbaugh?
nbc_fnia_afcdisc_260104.jpg
Who can take advantage in AFC playoff bracket?
nbc_fnia_nfcdisc_260104.jpg
Analyzing loaded NFC playoff bracket

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Tennis: US Open
Osaka ill at United Cup in Perth but hopes to be OK for the Australian Open
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams is back at the Australian Open 5 years after her last appearance, 28 after her 1st
Syndication: Louisville
Diane Crump, the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 77

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioheadcoaches_260104.jpg
What does future hold for Tomlin and Harbaugh?
nbc_fnia_afcdisc_260104.jpg
Who can take advantage in AFC playoff bracket?
nbc_fnia_nfcdisc_260104.jpg
Analyzing loaded NFC playoff bracket

Watch Now

Jackson finds Walker on fourth-down touchdown

January 4, 2026 08:38 PM
Lamar Jackson takes advantage of the time he has in the pocket and hits Devontez Walker, who gets past Jalen Ramsey for the 38-yard touchdown on Sunday Night Football.

nbc_fnia_florioheadcoaches_260104.jpg
58
What does future hold for Tomlin and Harbaugh?
nbc_fnia_afcdisc_260104.jpg
01:10
Who can take advantage in AFC playoff bracket?
nbc_fnia_nfcdisc_260104.jpg
01:09
Analyzing loaded NFC playoff bracket
nbc_fnia_floriohotseat_260104.jpg
01:23
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
nbc_nfl_garretint_260104.jpg
50
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
nbc_nfl_demecoryans_260104.jpg
55
Ryans: Texans’ mindset ‘never changes’
nbc_fnia_clegarrettft_260104.jpg
06:15
Garrett unpacks emotions behind sack record
nbc_nfl_raheemmorris_260104.jpg
45
Morris praises ‘creative’ Falcons defense
nbc_fnia_tomlinclip_260103.jpg
08:25
Tomlin outlines prep for ‘AFC North championship’
nbc_fnia_tomlinintv_260103.jpg
16:07
Tomlin unpacks ‘legacy’ of Steelers-Ravens rivalry
nbc_fnia_henrycutdownversion_260103.jpg
09:31
Henry reflects on sustained greatness in the NFL
derrick_henry_FNIA.jpg
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
nbc_ffhh_passcatchers_250102.jpg
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_250102.jpg
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_260102.jpg
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250102.jpg
06:14
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_ontap_260102.jpg
04:47
Can fantasy managers trust London in Week 18?
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_260102.jpg
06:53
Could Lamar lead Ravens to Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_260102.jpg
12:14
Week 18 contract incentives: Jeanty, Pollard, Lamb
nbc_roto_bteravenssteelersv2_260102.jpg
02:09
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT
nbc_roto_bteoffesiverookiemike_260102.jpg
02:12
Shough is ‘a bit of a mirage’ in OROY market
USATSI_27885731_copy.jpg
01:59
Broncos, Rams lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_roto_btecoltstexansmike_260102.jpg
01:54
Bet the over when Texans host Colts in Week 18
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
04:00
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
11:31
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
04:56
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons
nbc_pft_seahawks49ers_260102.jpg
07:37
Can Darnold get ‘redemption’ against 49ers?
nbc_pft_lamarfuture_260102.jpg
10:14
What is Jackson’s future with the Ravens?
nbc_pft_lamarcriticism_260102.jpg
11:47
Ravens’ Jackson on criticism surrounding injury
nbc_pft_tomlintrade_260102.jpg
05:28
Will Steelers consider trading head coach Tomlin?

nbc_nba_denvsbkn_mpjhl_260104.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
oly_ssm1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
13:28
Lehman cruises to 1500m win, fourth Olympic berth
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_pl_earleua_260104.jpg
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
nbc_pl_mustoeua_260104.jpg
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
nbc_pl_amoriumtz_260104.jpg
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
oly_ssw1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
oly_ssm1500_trials_myersreskate.jpg
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
nbc_w2rc_dakars1intvs_260104.jpg
06:36
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
oly_ssw500_trials_final_260104.jpg
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
nbc_pl_mcche_260104.jpg
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_lowedown_260104.jpg
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260104.jpg
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_w2rc_dakars1_260104.jpg
29:07
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 1
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
Screenshot_2026-01-04_132514_copy.jpg
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
howes.jpg
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260104.jpg
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
nbc_pl_evebrehl_250104.jpg
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_liverpoolfullham_260104.jpg
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
Screenshot_2026-01-04_125538_copy.jpg
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_260104.jpg
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham