MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres Mike Shildt
Padres hire Shildt as third manager in four seasons
NV5 Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank - Round Three
Back on track, Meyer is potentially four rounds from PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge - Preview Day 2
Rex & Lav pod: Health not biggest question for Tiger

Top Clips

nbc_dog_poodletoy_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Miniature Poodle
nbc_dog_keeshond_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Keeshond
nbc_dps_camnewtoninterview_231121_1920x1080_2286167107750.jpg
NFL teams haven’t called Newton in two years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lawrence, JAX brought energy vs. HOU with Bevell

December 19, 2021 05:03 PM
Trevor Lawrence discusses the Jaguars' first outing since Urban Meyer was fired and talks about the energy the team brought with interim coach Darrell Bevell at the helm.
nbc_dps_camnewtoninterview_231121_1920x1080_2286167107750.jpg
13:32
NFL teams haven’t called Newton in two years
nbc_dps_eagleschiefsrecap_231121_1920x1080_2286164035779.jpg
9:53
Eagles-Chiefs was an exhibition heavyweight fight
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231121.jpg
2:08
Could Garrett make an MVP run?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbstesdsts_231121.jpg
10:17
How does Mayfield figure in QB waiver wire?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredrbs_231121.jpg
9:48
Grab SEA’s Charbonnet after Walker’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_week12preview_231121.jpg
5:11
Matchups to watch around the NFL in Week 12
nbc_pft_hurtsv2_231121.jpg
20:23
PHI is ‘amazing’ at pulling through in big moments
nbc_pft_eagleschiefs_v2_231121.jpg
29:05
Valdes-Scantling drop highlights larger KC issue
nbc_dps_mnfreaxandconferencefutures_231121.jpg
6:13
How does NFL playoff picture look after Week 11?
nbc_pft_mattcanada_v2_231121.jpg
4:51
Steelers fire OC Canada after Week 11 loss
nbc_pft_hotseat_v2_231121.jpg
6:07
Rivera, Staley lead NFL’s hot seat meter
nbc_pft_carter_v2_231121.jpg
6:34
Carter almost pulled off crazy INT on MNF
